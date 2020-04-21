Where Are the ‘Joan of Arcadia’ Stars Now, 15 Years Later?

Dan Clarendon
5 Comments
Joan of Arcadia cast - Jason Ritter, Amber Tamblyn, Joe Mantegna, Mary Steenburgen, Michael Welch
Mark Mainz/Getty Images

If the Joan Osborne lyric “What if God was one of us?” conjures visions of a teen girl conversing with a higher power, you probably remember the CBS series Joan of Arcadia, which ended 15 years ago this month.

Created by Barbara Hall (who later devised Madam Secretary), the family drama starred Amber Tamblyn as a modern-day Joan of Arc who fulfills a deal she made with God — embodied in her life by a series of acquaintances and strangers — and performs tasks to improve the world.

'Parenthood' Turns 10: Where Are the Stars Now? (PHOTOS)
Related

'Parenthood' Turns 10: Where Are the Stars Now? (PHOTOS)

Though the show only lasted two seasons, it made a big impact in pop culture, winning a People’s Choice Award and a Humanitas Prize and landing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the Joan of Arcadia’s final episode on April 22, we’re checking in with the show’s main cast. Scroll down to get their career updates….

Amber Tamblyn
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amber Tamblyn (Joan Girardi)

The Joan of Joan of Acadia has joined the cast of FX’s Y, a drama in which women inherit the Earth after an apocalyptic event. She’ll play Mariette Sallows, daughter of the U.S. president, opposite costars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, and Lashana Lynch.

Joe Mantegna
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Joe Mantegna (Will Girardi)

Mantegna recently wrapped a 12-year run on Criminal Minds, which aired its series finale in February. And after nearly three decades, he’s still voicing Fat Tony on The Simpsons.

Mary Steenburgen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen (Helen Girardi)

Steenburgen, who recently joined husband Ted Danson in the series finale of The Good Place, will next be seen in the big-screen romantic comedy Happiest Season alongside Alison Brie, Kristen Stewart, and Dan Levy. She also appears on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Jason Ritter as Kevin Girardi in Raising Dion
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Jason Ritter (Kevin Girardi)

Ritter, who had a recurring role in Season 2 of A Million Little Things, currently stars as biotech engineer Pat Rollins in the Netflix sci-fi drama Raising Dion.

Michael Welch
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Thirst Project

Michael Welch (Luke Girardi)

Welch has spent the past few years starring in independent films and guest-starring on the TV shows Lucifer, Another Period, and Station 19.

Chris Marquette
John Sciulli/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Chris Marquette (Adam Rove)

Marquette guest-starred in four episodes of Barry’s first season, playing an old Marine pal of the titular Bill Hader character.

Becky Wahlstrom
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Becky Wahlstrom (Grace Polk)

Wahlstrom (seen here in 2007) has had sparse filmography lately, but her post-Joan roles include guest-starring stints on the TV shows Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, 24, and Nashville.

Joan of Arcadia

Amber Tamblyn

Jason Ritter

Joe Mantegna

Mary Steenburgen

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gerry Turner for TV Insider
1
‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Is a Big Phony
Elvis Presley in 'Christmas in Graceland'
2
NBC Celebrates Elvis With ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Musical Special
Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) in SS2E4 of Invincible
3
‘Invincible’ Creator Robert Kirkman Talks Mid-Season Finale and Post-Credit Scene
David Tennant-'Doctor Who'
4
Look Who’s Back as Doctor Who, Baz Luhrmann Revises ‘Australia,’ TCM Remembers William Friedkin, Christmas Lights and Movies
Kristoffer Polaha & Bethany Joy Lenz
5
Bethany Joy Lenz & Kristoffer Polaha Check In With Us About Their ‘Biltmore Christmas’ (VIDEO)