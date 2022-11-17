The 2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions could come to a close tonight, Thursday, November 17, should finalist Andrew He pull out a third win. Playing against him are Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. If either of them comes out on top after tonight’s game, the tournament will continue until one player reaches three victories (with a max of seven games).

Schneider has already made history on Jeopardy! She’s one of the show’s record-holders and has been an inspiring figure for trans viewers nationwide. Outside of the extensive knowledge that gets her through these games, fans have come to know the writer for her signature pearl necklace. Schneider’s fashion, in general, has become an entertaining thing to behold throughout her time on the show. She frequently tweets recaps and behind-the-scenes stories following the tournament episodes, much of them showcasing what she wore as part of the rundowns.

On November 9, Schneider revealed in one of these recaps that one outfit she wanted to wear in ToC was apparently rejected by the show. Who’s to say why they said no, but she made sure it got its day in the sun. On November 16, Schneider took a break from her regularly scheduled Jeopardy! content programming to testify before Ohio’s House of Representatives in support of trans rights in her home state, and she wore the black-and-white jacket while doing so.

Check out the powerful moment below.

Jeopardy champion Ohioan Amy Schneider testifies against an Ohio House bill that would limit health care for LGBTQ youth. “After decades of living with agony, I came out as trans and I began receiving gender-affirming care, and… I knew peace and quiet for the first time.” pic.twitter.com/wQlhGO5Kgr — David DeWitt (@DC_DeWitt) November 16, 2022

On Instagram, Schneider is in the habit of posting her Jeopardy! looks and sharing tidbits about them. From her first appearance to her most recent, she’s provided a digital scrapbook of her time on the game show.

Ahead of tonight’s high-stakes round, we’ve compiled our favorite Schneider looks throughout her time on the series. Be sure to tune in tonight to see if she or Buttrey can pull through a win and keep the finals going.