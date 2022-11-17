‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions: Amy Schneider’s Best Outfits, Ranked

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

Jeopardy!

The 2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions could come to a close tonight, Thursday, November 17, should finalist Andrew He pull out a third win. Playing against him are Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. If either of them comes out on top after tonight’s game, the tournament will continue until one player reaches three victories (with a max of seven games).

Schneider has already made history on Jeopardy! She’s one of the show’s record-holders and has been an inspiring figure for trans viewers nationwide. Outside of the extensive knowledge that gets her through these games, fans have come to know the writer for her signature pearl necklace. Schneider’s fashion, in general, has become an entertaining thing to behold throughout her time on the show. She frequently tweets recaps and behind-the-scenes stories following the tournament episodes, much of them showcasing what she wore as part of the rundowns.

On November 9, Schneider revealed in one of these recaps that one outfit she wanted to wear in ToC was apparently rejected by the show. Who’s to say why they said no, but she made sure it got its day in the sun. On November 16, Schneider took a break from her regularly scheduled Jeopardy! content programming to testify before Ohio’s House of Representatives in support of trans rights in her home state, and she wore the black-and-white jacket while doing so.

Check out the powerful moment below.

On Instagram, Schneider is in the habit of posting her Jeopardy! looks and sharing tidbits about them. From her first appearance to her most recent, she’s provided a digital scrapbook of her time on the game show.

Ahead of tonight’s high-stakes round, we’ve compiled our favorite Schneider looks throughout her time on the series. Be sure to tune in tonight to see if she or Buttrey can pull through a win and keep the finals going.

Jeopardy!, Tournament of Champions, Weeknights

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

10. Blouse, Sweater & Curls

The blouse and sweater pair looks lovely, but it’s Schneider’s curls that complete this look.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

9. Stripes!

A pattern we love to see.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

8. This Green Top and White Sweater

Throwing a cute sweater over your top is never a bad idea.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

7. Blue Blouse

A vision in blue! This top is the perfect pair for Schneider’s pearl jewelry.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

6. Navy Blue Blouse

Schneider herself called this her favorite neckline on Instagram, and it is a lovely one!

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

5. A Uniquely Patterned Moment

Schneider typically goes for solid garments without patterns, so this was a fun change-up! The glasses add some pizzazz, and our favorite part is the nose ring. Class and some edge — you love to see it.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

4. Turtleneck Sweater

This sweater was a fun change of pace from Schneider’s go-to necklines. And who doesn’t look scholarly in a turtleneck?

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

3. The Pink Blazer and Black and White Blouse

Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed. She’s worn this blazer more than once and rocks it each time.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

2. Pink Sleeveless Top

Her tattoo shines through in this textured, sleeveless ensemble. And while this may have been the backup outfit for the above black-and-white tweed blazer, her smile says she’s loving this look just as much.

Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!

1. The Light Blue Blazer

Schneider’s color scheme has gotten increasingly vibrant throughout her long run, and this robin’s egg blue blazer sparks all the joy for us. Of course, it’s capped off with the pearl necklace.

Jeopardy!

Amy Schneider

