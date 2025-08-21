‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Give Verdict on Season 41 Contestants’ Outfits

What is… impeccable fashion sense? Although Jeopardy! is all about trivia and wagering, some contestants on the game show stand out with their memorable fashion. Fans gave their verdict on some of the best outfits as Jeopardy! shared Season 41’s standout looks.

“FIT CHECK FRIDAY 💖 Which look would you steal? #Jeopardy!” the Instagram and Facebook post was captioned.

Let us know which look was your favorite in the comments. See what fashion Season 42 contestants come up with, starting in September.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings

Michelle Tsai

Michelle Tsai, who played one game on May 7, 2025, wore a pink-knit sweater vest with a heart cutout in the middle. She shared that she made her top, which fans loved.

“Michelle’s heart sweater captured my heart this season!! 💖 (and it’s handmade – midsummer knits heartless top pattern),” an Instagram user wrote.

“WHERE IS THAT PINK HEART SWEATER FROM 😭😭😭😭😭 please i need it,” asked one fan.

“Definitely the pink heart sweater,” said another.

“I think she said she knitted this herself! I love it x,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Cute top,” said another.

Mitch Loflin

Mitch Loflin played three games in May 2025, but only one of his outfits made it to the list. In this photo, he wore a brown button-down shirt with blue turtles on it.

“Great shirt,” one Facebook user wrote.

“100% MITCH AND HIS TORTOISE SHIRT!!!! 🐢 @spicysesamenoodles,” an Instagram user said.

“Mitch!” another fan simply wrote.

Victoria Groce

Victoria Groce came back to the Jeopardy! stage this year for Jeopardy! Masters. Throughout that tournament, she had some standout fashion choices. The one the game show chose to highlight was her light blue dress with a green blazer that had tan fans on it.

“Doesn’t match!” a few Facebook users criticized.

“I’m always partial to Juveria & Victoria,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Love Victoria always,” said another.

“Victoria’s visual storytelling is a winner,” wrote a fan.

“Love Victoria’s glasses,” added a third.

Juveria Zaheer

Juveria Zaheer also returned for Jeopardy Masters this season. In this photo, she wore a red, pink, and tan paisley dress with fluffy sleeves.

“I love this dress. It’s really nice. And Juveria looks beautiful in this dress,” a Facebook user said.

“This dress isn’t my style, but it looks amazing on her. I love Juveria. Beautiful and smart!!” wrote another.

“My favorite,” commented a third.

“Juvaria forever! Love her style of fashion and just her style of being a lovely human,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Juveria always wins!” said a fan.

Jordan Stefanski

Jordan Stefanski only played one game on April 30, 2025, but left an impression in the fashion world. He wore a black and purple patterned button-down short-sleeve shirt.

“I may not have won but I at least ended up making the Fit Check Friday list,” he commented on the post.

“This is a good look for him,” a Facebook user said.

“Woo! Go Jordan,” said another.

Adriana Harmeyer

Adriana Harmeyer played in the 2025 Tournament of Champions and Jeopardy! Masters. During her run, she opted for an orange shirt under a multi-colored floral blazer.

“She always has lovely prints!” a Facebook user said.

“Definitely this one,” wrote another.

“I always lit her fit,” added a third.

However, one fan wondered if she “slaughtered a sofa.”

“Blazer in 7 🔥💐,” a fan wrote.

“Adriana always looks amazing!” an Instagram user said.

Isaac Hirsch

Isaac Hirsch took fourth place in the 2025 Jeopardy! Masters tournament, but he was number one when it came to fashion Hirsch wore a tan blazer along with a white, brown, and tan button-down shirt with a flared-out collar.

“My favorite outfit… reminds me of my youth in the 40s,” a Facebook user said.

“Love the polyester shirts with the ginormous collars xx,” said another.

“Not for me, but definitely for him!” added a third.

“A style icon,” said a fan.

“Obviously Isaac’s style,” an Instagram user commented.

“It’s always Isaac,” said another.

“I gotta give it to Isaac,” a fan commented.

Many other fans just commented his name, indicating that he might be the style winner.

Michelle Arguelles

Michelle Arguelles only played one game on June 27, 2025, but her fashion lived on. The product marketing manager wore a green silk shirt under a floral blazer.

“Floral blazer with green shirt under was amazing!” an Instagram fan wrote.

“Love the flowers on her jacket,” a Facebook fan said.

However, one fan thought this look was “too old for her.”

Jackson Jones

Jackson Jones competed in the Jeopardy! Invitational Quarterfinals in February 2025. Before that, he was a 2019 Teen Tournament semifinalist and 2023 High School Reunion Tournament runner-up. Jones wore a pink, white, and purple fuzzy sweater over a white-collard shirt and tie.

“I kind of want the sweater for myself, but he looks ridiculous,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Hello, pink sweater!” said an Instagram fan.

Stevie Ruiz

Stevie Ruiz competed in two games in December 2024, but turned heads when it came to his fashion choice. He wore a light pink button-down shirt and a bolo tie during his first game. Fans loved the tie.

“Bring back bolo ties! Loved his look,” commented a Facebook user.

“Bolo tie for the win,” said another.

“I loved his tie,” added a third.

“Flat top and bolo tie goes hard,” an Instagram fan said.

“Bolo tie ATE,” wrote another.

Brian Frey

Last, but certainly not least, is Brian Frey, who competed on November 5. He wore a white button-down shirt with black buttons, a pink bow tie, a navy patterned suit jacket, and pink sunglasses.

“I would definitely wear this one!” a Facebook fan said.

“Yesss!” wrote another.

“It’s cool! Bowties are cool,” commented a fan.

“This one,” one last fan said.

