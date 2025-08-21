‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Give Verdict on Season 41 Contestants’ Outfits

What is… impeccable fashion sense? Although Jeopardy! is all about trivia and wagering, some contestants on the game show stand out with their memorable fashion. Fans gave their verdict on some of the best outfits as Jeopardy! shared Season 41’s standout looks.

“FIT CHECK FRIDAY 💖 Which look would you steal? #Jeopardy!” the Instagram and Facebook post was captioned.

Let us know which look was your favorite in the comments. See what fashion Season 42 contestants come up with, starting in September.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings