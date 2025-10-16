‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ 2025 Schedule: Your Guide to the Holiday Lineup

Tyler Hilton and Arielle Kebbel in 'Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch'; James Lafferty and Zibby Allen in 'A Pickleball Christmas'; Brandy and Sy'rai Smith in 'Christmas Everyday'
Lifetime

Forget about Halloween! The holiday season is just around the corner. On October 16, Lifetime unveiled its newest It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup of holiday movies for the 2025 season. Starting on November 29, the programming event will debut new movies every Friday and Saturday through December 20.

Brandy Norwood and her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, will be kicking off the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime schedule with Christmas Everyday. One Tree Hill fans, Tyler Hilton and James Lafferty both have holiday movies with Lifetime this year. (Nathan Scott playing pickleball? Say less.)

The network is even adding some thrills to the chillier season. Lifetime has an exciting holiday thriller, Do You Fear What I Fear, premiering at the top of December.

Below, we’ve got your complete guide to the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie schedule, including the premiere dates and casts. Bundle up and get cozy because Lifetime is getting us locked into holiday mode.

Sy’rai Smith, Brandy Norwood in 'Christmas Everyday'
Lifetime

Christmas Everyday

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 29, at 8/7c

Stars: Brandy Norwood and  Sy’rai Smith

Synopsis: Following the death of her father, Fancy (Norwood) has been more determined than ever to uphold her father’s cherished Christmas traditions, as her mother, Evelyn (Debbi Morgan), has also begun losing her sight. But things aren’t a smooth ride as Fancy simultaneously is planning her bridezilla baby sister, Belle’s (Smith), wedding. When a water pipe bursts and disrupts the fairytale wedding plans, Fancy finds herself unexpectedly drawn to the rugged, yet charming, contractor Jaylen (Robert C. Riley), who is tasked with renovating the house. Through all the chaos, she learns valuable lessons about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also stars as Fancy’s co-worker Germaine.

Vivica A. Fox in 'The Christmas Campaign'
Lifetime

The Christmas Campaign

Premiere Date: Saturday, November 29, at 10/9c

Stars: Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Chelsea Rose Brooks, and Austen Jaye

Synopsis: Kayleigh Brooks (Brooks) is a driven, no-nonsense digital advertising executive who thrives on competition, while her counterpart, Darren Morgan (Jaye), is a laid-back strategist with a creative flair. Their boss, Monique (Fox), puts them together to come up with a fun and festive spin on a holiday sales pitch for their top client, Santa’s Pajamas. Sparks fly — not only in the office but in their rivalry to nail the pitch. Kayleigh wants it all, and Alex is determined to win — no matter the cost. As they battle it out, their personal lives collide with their professional ambitions, and neither expects that the key to success might just be each other. From a Christmas Toy Drive to a family dinner full of surprises where Kayleigh introduces Darren to Denise (Harry), her mom, the two clash and connect in a series of moments that are both funny and heartfelt. But when their competition turns into something more, will their growing feelings for each other survive the pressure?

Ciara Hanna and Josh Henderson in 'Do You Fear What I Fear'
Netflix

Do You Fear What I Fear

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 4, at 8/7c

Stars: Ciara Hanna and Josh Henderson

Synopsis: When Claire (Hanna) lands her dream job in the city, she thinks she’s finally escaped her picture-perfect Christmas hometown. But her fresh start turns chilling when eerie holiday decorations begin appearing in her apartment… each one a message from someone who knows her too well. Who is the dangerous “Secret Santa” watching her? Is it her charming new neighbor? The ex who won’t let go? To find out, Claire will have to turn the tables and set a trap of her own.

Erin Agostino and Romaine Waite in 'Jingle All the Way to Love'
Lifetime

Jingle All the Way to Love

Premiere Date: Friday, December 5, at 8/7c

Stars: Erin Agostino and Romaine Waite

Synopsis: Andi Kelton (Agostino) receives a lucky sleigh bell from a handsome stranger at a New Year’s party, only to pass it on. Years later, now a lawyer, Andi wins a radio contest where the host, Jake (Waite), turns the story of the sleigh bell and stranger into a segment, as listeners help track down her mystery man before Christmas.

Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti in 'A Christmas Cookbook'
Lifetime

A Christmas Cookbook

Premiere Date: Friday, December 5, at 10/9c

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti

Synopsis: Newly single at Christmas, Veronica Cearley (Newbrough) finds unexpected comfort in The X-Mas Club — a festive group of food lovers who cook, give back, and celebrate the season solo. But when sparks fly with the club’s warm-hearted founder, Cullen Murdock (Presti), she realizes that the best part of Christmas might not be the food or the traditions — but the people who feel like home.

Loretta Devine in 'Deck the Hallways'
Lifetime

Deck the Hallways

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 6, at 8/7c

Stars: Loretta Devine, Naika Toussaint, and Jamie M. Callica

Synopsis: Zoe (Toussaint), a Bay Area tech exec, returns to Chicago to visit her grandmother Agnes (Devine), who’s traded old traditions for bold new adventures — including canceling the cherished holiday party her late husband started. Missing the festive warmth of her childhood, Zoe teams up with her charming. childhood crush, Jace (Callica), and their 5th Floor neighbors to revive the celebration. As sparks fly between Zoe and Jace, a last-minute cancellation threatens the fun, but Agnes steps up. Together, the building rallies for a joyful Christmas Eve — showing that holiday spirit, new memories, and maybe even new love are made by those bold enough to keep traditions alive.

Emily Alatalo and Andrew Bushell in 'Merry Missed Connection'
Lifetime

Merry Missed Connection

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 6, at 10/9c

Stars: Emily Alatalo and Andrew Bushell

Synopsis: Marie (Alatalo) has it all, including an in-depth account of her life from the last 24 years. So, when she goes to a speed dating event in a last-ditch effort to find a man to take home for Christmas, she takes her diary with her, complete with her list of dos and don’ts she’s compiled over the years, just for reference. But in the midst of the event, she puts her diary down and picks up the wrong one. Will the star-crossed diaries and potential soulmates find their way back to each other for Christmas? Andrew Bushell also stars.

Nischelle Turner in 'A Runaway Bride for Christmas'
Lifetime

A Runaway Bride for Christmas

Premiere Date: Friday, December 12, at 8/7c

Stars: Nischelle Turner and Mark Ghanime

Synopsis: When runaway bride, Emma (Turner), seeks refuge in the only town she’s ever called home, she unexpectedly falls for her former high school crush, Mitch (Mark Ghanime) — who’s hiding his own heartbreak. But when her ex arrives, determined to win her back, she must decide if she’s brave enough to risk her heart again before Christmas.

Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner in 'Christmas in Alaska'
Lifetime

Christmas in Alaska

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 6, at 10/9c

Stars: Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner

Synopsis: Rival journalists competing for the same lucrative promotion find themselves stuck together in snowy Alaska after their plane is forced to make an emergency landing. As Megan (Johnson) follows her young son’s festive bucket list, and Oliver (Rosner) puts his family issues aside to help save his sister’s inn, they find themselves caught up in a totally unexpected Christmas romance.

Tyler Hilton and Arielle Kebbel in 'Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch'
Lifetime

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 13, at 8/7c

Stars: Tyler Hilton and Arielle Kebbel

Synopsis: After pro-hockey player Wes Campbell  Hilton) suffers an injury during a high-profile game just three weeks before Christmas, he is referred to Keller Ranch in Nashville to recover. There, he meets no-nonsense rancher Maggie Keller (Kebbel), a single mom to son Dawson (Eshan Lyall) and equestrian-assisted therapist. Despite his initial skepticism, Wes is desperate to return to the ice and decides to give equine therapy a shot. As Maggie manages to break down Wes’ walls, he also helps her heal from the grief of her husband’s death. But as an unexpected romance blossoms between the two, will it go the distance, or is it just a holiday fling?

Rebecca Dalton in 'Rodeo Christmas Romance'
Lifetime

Rodeo Christmas Romance

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 13, at 10/9c

Stars: Rebecca Dalton and Corey Sevier

Synopsis: When fiercely independent equestrian, Emma (Dalton), finds herself ranch-sitting for a friend while caring for her injured horse over Christmas, she clashes with a brooding veteran, Noal (Sevier).

Marcus Rosner and Erin Karpluk in 'Sweet Holiday Romance'
Lifetime

Sweet Holiday Romance

Premiere Date: Friday, December 19, at 8/7c

Stars: Erin Karpluk and Christopher Russell

Synopsis: Amanda (Karpluk), a world-renowned pastry chef, is worried she’s losing her edge. Wanting to reclaim her title as the Queen of Christmas Cookies, she enters the Chicago Christmas Market Christmas Cookie Competition, which requires that bakers pair up with other businesses to create the best confections. Knowing she’ll find inspiration in her hometown of Paisley, Amanda decides to partner with The Little Shop of Fudge, which is a staple in the community. Little does she know, the owner, Jackie, has left her handsome nephew, Simon (Russell) is in charge of operations, and he doesn’t have a clue about making fudge. With Jackie away, Simon and Amanda must work together to recreate Jackie’s world-famous fudge in time for the competition, learning that their opposite philosophies just might make for a sweet and savory romance.

James Lafferty and Zibby Allen in 'A Pickleball Christmas'
Lifetime

A Pickleball Christmas

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 20, at 8/7c

Stars: James Lafferty and Zibby Allen

Synopsis: Fresh off the biggest win of his career, tennis star Luke Hollis (Lafferty) heads home to Florida for Christmas, only to discover his family’s racquet club is on the verge of being sold. Teaming up with Caroline (Allen), the club’s pickleball coach, Luke reluctantly agrees to compete in a high-stakes holiday tournament that could save the club. As sparks fly both on and off the court, Luke realizes the greatest victory might just be love, family, and a new chapter at home.

