Forget about Halloween! The holiday season is just around the corner. On October 16, Lifetime unveiled its newest It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup of holiday movies for the 2025 season. Starting on November 29, the programming event will debut new movies every Friday and Saturday through December 20.

Brandy Norwood and her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, will be kicking off the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime schedule with Christmas Everyday. One Tree Hill fans, Tyler Hilton and James Lafferty both have holiday movies with Lifetime this year. (Nathan Scott playing pickleball? Say less.)

The network is even adding some thrills to the chillier season. Lifetime has an exciting holiday thriller, Do You Fear What I Fear, premiering at the top of December.

Below, we’ve got your complete guide to the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie schedule, including the premiere dates and casts. Bundle up and get cozy because Lifetime is getting us locked into holiday mode.