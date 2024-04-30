Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 romance novel It Ends With Us is coming to the big screen the summer. The romantic drama, out August 9, will bring Lily Bloom’s (Blake Lively) story to life, and the first photos of Lively in the pivotal role were released on April 30.

Official images of Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) were unveiled as well. Lily and Ryle share an emotional moment where they stare closely into each other’s eyes. In another photo, Lily smiles at Ryle as they have a karaoke date night.

Fans of Hoover’s novel know that Lily gets a blast from the past when Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) reenters her life. The dashing 1923 star effortessly steps into the shoes of the beloved character. Jenny Slate can be seen below as Allysa Kincaid, Lily’s best friend and Ryle’s sister.

The film follows Lily, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and achieve her lifelong dream of opening her own business. She meets and falls in love with charming neurosurgeon Ryle, but Lily begins to see shades of her parents’ relationship in her own.

When Lily’s first love, Atlas, comes back into her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

The movie, directed by Baldoni, also stars Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton. Scroll down to see all the first images of the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us.

It Ends With Us, In Theaters, August 9, Streaming Date TBA