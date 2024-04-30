‘It Ends With Us’ First Photos: See Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni & More in Book-to-Screen Adaptation

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us'
Nicole Rivelli / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 romance novel It Ends With Us is coming to the big screen the summer. The romantic drama, out August 9, will bring Lily Bloom’s (Blake Lively) story to life, and the first photos of Lively in the pivotal role were released on April 30.

Official images of Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) were unveiled as well. Lily and Ryle share an emotional moment where they stare closely into each other’s eyes. In another photo, Lily smiles at Ryle as they have a karaoke date night.

Fans of Hoover’s novel know that Lily gets a blast from the past when Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) reenters her life. The dashing 1923 star effortessly steps into the shoes of the beloved character. Jenny Slate can be seen below as Allysa Kincaid, Lily’s best friend and Ryle’s sister.

The film follows Lily, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and achieve her lifelong dream of opening her own business. She meets and falls in love with charming neurosurgeon Ryle, but Lily begins to see shades of her parents’ relationship in her own.

When Lily’s first love, Atlas, comes back into her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

The movie, directed by Baldoni, also stars Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton. Scroll down to see all the first images of the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us.

It Ends With Us, In Theaters, August 9, Streaming Date TBA

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us'
Nicole Rivelli / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively as Ryle & Lily

Ryle and Lily embrace in this intense moment from the movie. It Ends With Us book readers know that Ryle and Lily’s relationship is the definition of complicated.

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar in 'It Ends With Us'
Jojo Whilden / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Blake Lively & Brandon Sklenar as Lily & Atlas

Hello… again. Atlas is a chef and reconnects with his childhood love Lily in It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in 'It Ends With Us'
Nicole Rivelli / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom

Lively takes on the role of Lily Bloom in the film adaptation. The Gossip Girl alum dyed her blonde hair red to play the character.

Justin Baldoni stars as Ryle in 'It Ends With Us'
Nicole Rivelli / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid

Baldoni is pulling triple duty with It Ends With Us. Not only is he playing the complicated Ryle, he’s also directing and executive producing the film.

Jenny Slate and Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us'
Jojo Whilden / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Jenny Slate & Blake Lively as Allysa & Lily

It Ends With Us isn’t all romance. Allysa Kincaid is an important person in Lily’s life. She just so happens to be Ryle’s sister. The besties spend time together in what appears to be Lily’s flower shop.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us'
Nicole Rivelli / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Blake Lively singing with Justin Baldoni

Lily and Ryle have a night out during their happier times. Lively and Baldoni are executive producers of the film adaptation.

It Ends with Us

Amy Morton

Blake Lively

Brandon Sklenar

Hasan Minhaj

Jenny Slate

Justin Baldoni

