‘Interview With the Vampire’ Photos Reveal Blake Ritson as Book Character, Madeleine & More

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Roxane Duran, Blake Ritson, and Ben Daniels in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Interview with the Vampire

 More

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 1.]

AMC has released a swatch of new photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 that reveal previously unseen — and unknown, until now! — guest stars.

Season 2 premieres this Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC (the episode will also be streaming on AMC+, but a debut time has not been revealed). Photos from the Season 2 premiere reveal The Gilded Age‘s Blake Ritson as a character from Anne Rice‘s novel of the same name, in addition to revealing the first look at Roxane Duran as Madeleine.

Ritson plays Morgan Ward, per AMC. In the second half of the book, Louis meets Morgan while traveling with Claudia in Europe. Morgan tells Louis that his new wife, Emily, was bitten by a vampire on their honeymoon and he fears what the local community will do to her, revealing to Louis that the humans nearby are deeply superstitious about bloodsuckers. All we know about Ritson’s Morgan is that he appears in Season 2 Episode 1. The series could have Morgan’s story be a direct adaptation with no changes, but this show is celebrated for its captivating new takes on the source material, so we suspect some tweaks.

Ritson is seen in a photo with Jacob Anderson‘s Louis below, so we know that Louis and Morgan will meet, and he’ll presumably meet Claudia (Delainey Hayles) as well. Time will tell how Morgan will be incorporated, but given that his scene in the book is rather long, it’s exciting to know that this character is making an appearance.

You Interviewed the Vampires: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & More Answer 'IWTV' Fan Questions
Related

You Interviewed the Vampires: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & More Answer 'IWTV' Fan Questions

Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) in the Season 1 finale. That haunts Louis in Season 2, so much so that he hallucinates what the cast called “Dream-stat.” This figment of Louis’ imagination haunts him and his decisions throughout the second season, acting as the devilish ex on his shoulder.

This is a creative adaptation of the source material that allows us to still have Reid on-screen in the second season. In the book, Louis says, “It was as if the empty nights were made for thinking of him.” That line provided the key to “Dream-stat.” Lestat is basically absent for the entire second half of Rice’s novel, bar for some mentions from Louis and Claudia.

Below, meet Ritson’s Morgan, Duran’s Madeleine, and members of the Théâtres des Vampires coven that Louis and Claudia will meet in Paris. Plus, see new photos of Reid, Assad Zaman as Armand, Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, and Ben Daniels as Santiago.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Louis and Lestat in Episode 1. Lestat will appear as a ghost-like figment of Louis’ imagination as he tries to cope with the guilt of what he and Claudia did in the Season 1 finale.

Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Hayles previously told TV Insider that “Claudia would have world domination” if it weren’t for being trapped in a young teen’s body. Looking at this photo… yeah. We agree. The cigarette in her mouth. The gun in her hand. The complete lack of f***s in her eyes. Don’t mess with Claudia!

Jacob Anderson as Louis and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Louis and Claudia search for Old World Vampires in Europe in Episode 1

Black Ritson as Morgan Ward in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

The Gilded Age‘s Ritson as Morgan Ward

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Black Ritson as Morgan Ward in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 1
Larry Horricks / AMC

Louis and Morgan bond over cigarettes and drinks

Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Claudia is desperate to find a larger vampire community

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Louis and Claudia trek Europe together, a glimmer of hope in their eyes

Assad Zaman as Armand, Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Armand may take part in Daniel’s interview

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, Jacob Anderson as Louis in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
AMC

The interview continues with Daniel and Louis in Dubai in 2022, but why does he look concerned?

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Assad Zaman as Armand in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

The origins of Louis and Armand’s love story plays out in Paris

Ben Daniels as Santiago in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Ben Daniels as the vampire Santiago, the star of the Théâtres des Vampires with unique vampiric powers

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

As revealed in TV Insider’s Interview With the Vampire Season 2 preview, Easter eggs from the Lestat-heavy book sequels The Vampire LestatThe Queen of the Damned and The Tale of the Body Thief appear early on in the season. These photos of Lestat appear to be from a flashback to his life before Louis.

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Reid in another Lestat flashback

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

The question is, who’s telling the Lestat flashback story? Can that narrator be trusted?

Roxane Duran as Madeleine in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Roxane Duran as Madeleine. Readers of the book know of this character’s important connection to Claudia.

Assad Zaman as Armand, Yung as Tuan Pham and Ben Bradshaw as Hans Luchenbaum in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Armand is the devilishly alluring ancient vampire who runs the Théâtres des Vampires in the Paris flashbacks. In Dubai, he’s trying to protect Louis, the love of his life.

Ben Daniels as Santiago and Suzanne Andrade as Celeste in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Santiago with Celeste, a vampire from the Paris coven played by Suzanne Andrade

Assad Zaman as Armand in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Armand is angered by something involving the coven

Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Claudia and Louis attend a show at the Théâtres des Vampires

The Théâtres des Vampires itself

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac, Assad Zaman as Armand, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Ben Daniels as Santiago, Ben Bradshaw as Hans Luchenbaum, Ed Birch as Pierre Roget, Genevieve Dunne as Eglee, Jake Cecil as Gustave, Yung as Tuan Pham, Khetphet
Larry Horricks / AMC

The Théâtres des Vampires coven in Paris

Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Claudia performs at the theater

Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Claudia advertises a show called “Mon Bébé Aime Les Fenetres,” which means “My Baby Loves Windows” in French.

Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks / AMC

Claudia is still committed to journaling her experiences and feelings in Season 2

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2
AMC Network Entertainment

Daniel has less patience for Louis and Armand in Season 2 after their lies were revealed in the Season 1 finale

Interview with the Vampire (2022)

Assad Zaman

Ben Daniels

Blake Ritson

Delainey Hayles

Eric Bogosian

Jacob Anderson

Roxane Duran

Sam Reid

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’: James Holzhauer Sets Record & Amy Schneider Shocks Fans
Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law of 'NCIS'
2
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside Season 21 Finale With Brian Dietzen & Katrina Law
LL Cool J and Vanessa Lachey in 'NCIS: Hawaii'
3
Ask Matt: Canceling an ‘NCIS’ Spinoff, ‘Ghosts’ Postmortem & More
Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Finale
4
Is Katrina Law Leaving ‘NCIS’ After Season 21 Finale?
NCIS Season 17 Ziva Tony Reunion Update
5
Tony & Ziva’s ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Gets Title, Plus What to Expect