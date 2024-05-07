[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 1.]

AMC has released a swatch of new photos from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 that reveal previously unseen — and unknown, until now! — guest stars.

Season 2 premieres this Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC (the episode will also be streaming on AMC+, but a debut time has not been revealed). Photos from the Season 2 premiere reveal The Gilded Age‘s Blake Ritson as a character from Anne Rice‘s novel of the same name, in addition to revealing the first look at Roxane Duran as Madeleine.

Ritson plays Morgan Ward, per AMC. In the second half of the book, Louis meets Morgan while traveling with Claudia in Europe. Morgan tells Louis that his new wife, Emily, was bitten by a vampire on their honeymoon and he fears what the local community will do to her, revealing to Louis that the humans nearby are deeply superstitious about bloodsuckers. All we know about Ritson’s Morgan is that he appears in Season 2 Episode 1. The series could have Morgan’s story be a direct adaptation with no changes, but this show is celebrated for its captivating new takes on the source material, so we suspect some tweaks.

Ritson is seen in a photo with Jacob Anderson‘s Louis below, so we know that Louis and Morgan will meet, and he’ll presumably meet Claudia (Delainey Hayles) as well. Time will tell how Morgan will be incorporated, but given that his scene in the book is rather long, it’s exciting to know that this character is making an appearance.

Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) in the Season 1 finale. That haunts Louis in Season 2, so much so that he hallucinates what the cast called “Dream-stat.” This figment of Louis’ imagination haunts him and his decisions throughout the second season, acting as the devilish ex on his shoulder.

This is a creative adaptation of the source material that allows us to still have Reid on-screen in the second season. In the book, Louis says, “It was as if the empty nights were made for thinking of him.” That line provided the key to “Dream-stat.” Lestat is basically absent for the entire second half of Rice’s novel, bar for some mentions from Louis and Claudia.

Below, meet Ritson’s Morgan, Duran’s Madeleine, and members of the Théâtres des Vampires coven that Louis and Claudia will meet in Paris. Plus, see new photos of Reid, Assad Zaman as Armand, Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, and Ben Daniels as Santiago.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+