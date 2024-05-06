‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 makes its highly anticipated return to AMC on Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC. While waiting for the new episodes, fans have been wondering if Season 2’s episode release schedule will follow suit with Season 1, which aired new episodes on AMC+ days earlier than the cable channel. TV Insider has learned that this will change with Season 2. Here’s everything we know.

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 aired on Sundays at 10/9c on the AMC cable channel starting in October 2022, but the episodes were available a few days earlier for AMC+ subscribers. TV Insider can confirm that will not be the case for the upcoming season. New episodes of Interview With the Vampire Season 2 will air on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC as planned, and the new episodes will be available on AMC+ on Sundays as well. The first two episodes were made available on AMC+ on the series premiere date in 2022, but TV Insider can confirm that Season 2 will only premiere with one episode on both AMC and AMC+.

While an exact time of AMC+ availability was not provided, it’s commonplace for some streaming services to make new episodes available at the same time that the episode airs on its network. This is the case for HBO shows, which become available to stream on Max at the same time the episode airs, making it so that cable subscribers and cable cutters alike can have the collective experience of watching the show as it airs.

With the anticipation behind Interview With the Vampire‘s second season, it makes sense that AMC would want to prevent spoilers from being spread across the internet by not debuting the new episodes days in advance. A show of this quality should be weekly appointment viewing anyway! Everything about this season’s release plan, from its moved-up air time into the Sunday 9/8c primetime slot to the same-day streaming release, indicates that AMC sees this season as a noteworthy one.

AMC experimented with temporarily licensing Interview With the Vampire out to Max in 2023. Season 1, along with select seasons of other AMC original series, was included in the “AMC+ Picks on Max” collection from September 1 through Halloween 2023. This gave Interview With the Vampire a second wind of popularity, bringing the series to all-new audiences and growing the fanbase. Given that this was during the Hollywood strikes, it was a perfect time to try and get new eyes on AMC’s excellent catalog.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 stars Jacob Anderson (Louis), Sam Reid (Lestat), Delainey Hayles (the new Claudia), Assad Zaman (Armand), Eric Bogosian (Daniel), and Ben Daniels (Santiago). Guest stars include Justin Kirk in a mystery role, Roxane Duran as Madeleine, Bally Gill as “Real Rashid,” and Breaking Bad‘s David Costabile as Leonard.

Here’s the logline for Season 2: “In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Release Schedule

Season 1 had seven episodes, but Season 2 will have eight. As this is billed as “Part 2,” the episode numbers at the beginning of each installment will start at “Episode 8” and go up from there. Here’s the Interview With the Vampire Season 2 release schedule, with the available episode titles:

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 1, “What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned”: Sunday, May 12

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 2, “Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death”: Sunday, May 19

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 3, “No Pain”: Sunday, May 26

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 4, “I Want You More Than Anything in the World”: Sunday, June 2

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 5, “Don’t Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape”: Sunday, June 9

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 6, “Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light”: Sunday, June 16

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 7, “I Could Not Prevent It”: Sunday, June 23

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 8, TBA: Sunday, June 30

For an exclusive, in-depth look at Interview With the Vampire Season 2, dive into TV Insider’s first-ever digital cover story featuring the stars of this bloody tale. In it you’ll find an exclusive video interview with Anderson, Reid, Hayles (the new Claudia), Zaman, Bogosian, and executive producer of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Mark Johnson, as well as commentary from showrunner/series creator Rolin Jones.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premiere, May 12, AMC and AMC+