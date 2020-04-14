Sneak Peek: Perry Mattfeld Returns for ‘In the Dark’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

IN THE DARK CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO LIE PERRY MAFFELD AS MURPHY MASON
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW

In the Dark

 More

In the Dark returns for more of Murphy (Mattfeld), the messy 20-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. And as viewers know, she’s also blind.

In Season 2, premiering Thursday, April 16 on The CW, Murphy is back caught in the middle of Chicago’s underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn her school for training guide dogs, Guiding Hope, into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (Nicki Micheaux). In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia’s grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.

In the premiere, “All About the Benjamin,” Murphy is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean, but Nia’s visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess and Felix must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

Scroll down for a sneak peek at the new season.

In the Dark, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 16, 9/8c, The CW

IN THE DARK ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMIN PERRY MATTFELD AS MURPHY MASON WITH GUIDE DOG
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason

In The Dark - 'All About The Benjamin' - Rich Sommer as Dean Riley
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW

Rich Sommer as Dean Riley

IN THE DARK IN THE DARK ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMIN KATHLEEN YORK AS JOY MASON PERRY MATTFELD AS MURPHY MASON
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Kathleen York as Joy Mason, Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason

IN THE DARK ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMIN PERRY MATTFELD AS MURPHY MASON ARM IN SLING
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason

IN THE DARK ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMIN MORGAN KRANTZ AS FELIX BELL GUIDE DOG BROOKE MARKHAM AS JESS DAMON
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell and Brooke Markham as Jess Damon

IN THE DARK CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO LIE MATT MURRAY AS GENE CLEMENS
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Matt Murray as Gene Clemens

IN THE DARK CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO LIE BROOKE MARKHAM AS JESS DAMON PERRY MATTFELD AS MURPHY MASON
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Brooke Markham as Jess Damon and Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason

IN THE DARK CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO LIE PRETZEL
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Levi as guide dog, Pretzel

IN THE DARK CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO LIE NICKI MICHEAUX AS NIA AND KESTON JOHN AS DARNELL JAMES
Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC.

Nicki Micheaux as Nia and Keston John as Darnell James

In the Dark

Perry Mattfeld

