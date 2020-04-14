Sneak Peek: Perry Mattfeld Returns for ‘In the Dark’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

In the Dark returns for more of Murphy (Mattfeld), the messy 20-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. And as viewers know, she’s also blind.

In Season 2, premiering Thursday, April 16 on The CW, Murphy is back caught in the middle of Chicago’s underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn her school for training guide dogs, Guiding Hope, into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (Nicki Micheaux). In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia’s grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.

In the premiere, “All About the Benjamin,” Murphy is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean, but Nia’s visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess and Felix must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

In the Dark, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 16, 9/8c, The CW