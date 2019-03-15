See Your Favorite Stars at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (PHOTOS)

1135 cover
Getty Images
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys are all smiles

John Legend attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

The Voice‘s newest coach, John Legend, made an appearance

T-Pain attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Host and The Masked Singer winner T-Pain

Chris Pratt and Garth Brooks pose in the press room during at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Actor Chris Pratt poses with singer Garth Brooks

Zedd and Katy Perry attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Zedd poses arm-in-arm with American Idol judge Katy Perry

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Taylor Swift strikes a pose on the iHeart Radio carpet

Shay Mitchell attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

You‘s Shay Mitchell walks the carpet

Reza Farahan and Adam Neely attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan poses with husband Adam Neely

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

Heidi Klum attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Heidi Klum walks the carpet

Robin Thicke poses in the press room during at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

The Masked Singer judge and singer Robin Thicke

Kacey Musgraves performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Singer Kacey Musgrave performs

Drake Bell attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell

Alicia Keys attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Alicia Keys on stage

Halsey attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Singer Halsey shows off her ensemble

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Performers and spouses Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks stand for photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Jessica Szohr
Getty Images

The Orville‘s Jessica Szohr makes an appearance

Pharrell Williams speaks on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Pharrell Williams on stage

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

One Tree Hill‘s Jana Kramer

Maren Morris attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Singer Maren Morris attends the event

Faithe C. Herman attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Faithe Herman from This Is Us makes an appearance

Parker Bates attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Parker Bates from This Is Us

Kat Graham attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Kat Graham poses for pictures on the carpet

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Stassi Schroeder attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Stassi Schoreder from Vanderpump Rules walks the carpet

Scheana Marie attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Marie

Witney Carson attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars professional Witney Carson strikes a pose

Jake T. Austin attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

Former Disney Channel star and Fosters cast member Jake T. Austin

Case Walker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images

The Other Two‘s Case Walker

1 of

The iHeart Radio’s Music Awards ceremony was held Thursday, March 14 in Los Angeles and some of TV and music’s biggest stars came out for the event.

From TV and music crossover favorites like The Voice‘s Alicia Keys, John Legend, The Masked Singer winner T-Pain, and American Idol judge Katy Perry to straight-up superstars like the Backstreet Boys and Taylor Swift, there was no shortage of talent on hand. See who stopped by the event in the gallery above by clicking through the images.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

