10 Intel Leaks From Behind the Scenes of ‘Homeland’ (PHOTOS)

Kent Smith/Showtime

The Homeland team went to D.C. for “Spy Camp” every year

The producers and cast had clandestine meetings in Washington D.C. with intelligence experts — a yearly tradition they dubbed Spy Camp. “Former CIA people, ambassadors, ex-military, journalists, intelligence officers of all kinds would sit down with the writers, [director/producer] Lesli [Linka Glatter], Alex, Howard, [star] Mandy [Patinkin] and Claire,” former CIA officer John McGaffin revealed to the magazine.

During one Spy Camp, the team had to make sure two guests didn’t cross paths: “We had Gen. Michael Hayden, the guy in the Iraq War doing rendition, black sites, and enhanced torture techniques — so, to me, he was the devil — booked back-to-back with Dana Priest, who won the Pulitzer Prize for writing the book that exposed rendition, black sites, and enhanced torture techniques,” Glatter recalled.