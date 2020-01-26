10 Intel Leaks From Behind the Scenes of ‘Homeland’ (PHOTOS)
1 of
Showtime landed an instant hit when Homeland premiered in 2011 — netting its most-watched premiere in nearly a decade and winning Emmys for stars Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison) and Damian Lewis (Nicholas Brody), the screenwriters of the pilot, and the show itself.
But the series — adapted by former 24 collaborators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon from the Israeli series Hatufim — has not been immune to controversy or behind-the-scenes drama.
Ahead of Homeland’s final season, The Hollywood Reporter assembled an oral history of the espionage drama. Click through the gallery above for 10 anecdotes from the 10-year history of the show’s development and production.
Homeland, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, February 9, 9/8c, Showtime
1
‘1923’ Kills Off 7 Characters: 4 Stars Explain Their Endings
2
‘NYPD Blue’ Alum Kim Delaney Charged With Felony Assault: Report
3
TV Insider Daytime’s Performer of the Week: Beth Maitland’s Traci Faces Her Worst Nightmare on ‘Young & the Restless’
4
Morgan Wallen Walks Off ‘SNL’ Early, Posts Cryptic Social Media Message
5
Reality TV Boss Reveals Origin Stories of ‘Swamp People,’ ‘Moonshiners’ & Theresa Caputo