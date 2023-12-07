5 Hallmark All-Stars of the Holiday Season

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

She can do it all! The Mean Girls vet has gone from playing a queen bee to being the undisputed queen of Hallmark Christmas. Even her non-holiday titles are hits. Her 2014 film The Color of Rain is the most-watched and highest-rated original film in Hallmark history.

In 2015’s A Christmas Melody, see Chabert star alongside Grammy winner Mariah Carey (and Brennan Elliott, below). Or, grab your passport (ahem, remote) and travel the globe with her films Christmas in Rome (2019), Love on Safari (2018), or Winter in Vail (2020).

Chabert’s housesitter Emily hilariously battles a holiday-frenzied HOA (led by a fantastic Melissa Peterman) in the 2022 comedy Haul Out the Holly. It gets a sequel in 2023’s Lit Up, a cable exclusive premiering Saturday, November 25, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.