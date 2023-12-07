5 Hallmark All-Stars of the Holiday Season
There are five seasoned pros when it comes to festive films across Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Whether you’re tuning in for the stories or characters, it’s hard to miss these faces. Scroll down for a deeper dive into Hallmark’s all-stars.
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Reacts After Contestant Blows Big Chance & Goes Bankrupt
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Hilariously Misleading Seabiscuit Final Clue
3
‘Magnum P.I.’: Zachary Knighton on Directing Sweet Miggy Scene
4
‘Survivor’ Recap: Did Austin Just Kill His Game?
5
Wynonna Hosts ‘Christmas at the Opry,’ Meet the Real Cary Grant (as ‘Archie’), ‘Frasier’s Christmas Finale, ‘Coach Prime’ on Prime Video