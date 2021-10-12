The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’ 2021 Lineup So Far (PHOTOS)

Can you believe you get to start celebrating Christmas so soon? Hallmark’s annual event for the holiday season kicks off this month, with its Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” set to air new movies every Saturday.

Between Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas,” there will be 41 original premieres. And on the former, viewers will be treated to a new movie with a familiar character: Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas. Previous films include 2009’s Mrs. Miracle and 2010’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle.

Scroll down for all the details you need to know (casts, airdates, and synopses) about the movies coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the coming months as part of its annual “Miracles of Christmas” event (all air at 10/9c). And keep checking back as more are added.