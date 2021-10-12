The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’ 2021 Lineup So Far (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Luke Macfarlane, Heather Hemmens in Christmas in My Heart
Daniel Haber/Crown Media

Can you believe you get to start celebrating Christmas so soon? Hallmark’s annual event for the holiday season kicks off this month, with its Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” set to air new movies every Saturday.

Between Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas,” there will be 41 original premieres. And on the former, viewers will be treated to a new movie with a familiar character: Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas. Previous films include 2009’s Mrs. Miracle and 2010’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle.

Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' 2021 Movies: What You Need to Know (PHOTOS)See Also

Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' 2021 Movies: What You Need to Know (PHOTOS)

Find out all you need to know about this year's selection of films, including cast reunions, sequels, and more.

Scroll down for all the details you need to know (casts, airdates, and synopses) about the movies coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the coming months as part of its annual “Miracles of Christmas” event (all air at 10/9c). And keep checking back as more are added.

Luke Macfarlane, Heather Hemmens in Christmas in My Heart
Daniel Haber/Crown Media

Christmas in My Heart

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Air date: Saturday, October 23

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.

Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce
Courtesy of Crown Media

The Christmas Promise

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Air date: Saturday, October 30

Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund
Courtesy of Crown Media

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Air date: Saturday, November 6

When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent
Courtesy of Crown Media

The Christmas Bond (working title)

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Air date: TBA

As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.

Hallmark Miracles of Christmas