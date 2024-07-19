Hallmark sprinkled holiday magic at TV Insider’s Television Critics Association summer press tour portrait studio. The cast of Holidazed, the network’s first-ever holiday series, stopped by for exclusive photos.

The limited series will follow six families from different backgrounds, cultures, and generations, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: Love in all its different forms.

Holidazed has an incredible ensemble cast, including Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lafevre, Ser’Darius Blain, and Virginia Madsen.

Holidazed will premiere exclusively on Hallmark+, Hallmark’s new streaming service that’s set to debut later this year. The series will consist of eight episodes.

Check out the Holidazed cast below.