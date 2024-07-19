Hallmark’s Star-Studded ‘Holidazed’ Cast Mistle-toasts First Festive Series in Our Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Ian Harding and Erin Cahill; Dennis Haysbert and Ser'Darius Blain; and Virginia Madsen at TV Insider's TCA portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Hallmark sprinkled holiday magic at TV Insider’s Television Critics Association summer press tour portrait studio. The cast of Holidazed, the network’s first-ever holiday series, stopped by for exclusive photos.

The limited series will follow six families from different backgrounds, cultures, and generations, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: Love in all its different forms.

Holidazed has an incredible ensemble cast, including Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lafevre, Ser’Darius Blain, and Virginia Madsen.

Holidazed will premiere exclusively on Hallmark+, Hallmark’s new streaming service that’s set to debut later this year. The series will consist of eight episodes.

Check out the Holidazed cast below.

L-R: John C. McGinley, Virginia Madsen, Ser'Darius Blain, Noemi Gonzalez, Ian Harding, Erin Cahill, Dennis Haysbert, Osric Chau, Lucille Soong, Lindy Booth, and Rachelle Lefevre of 'Holidazed'
Maarten de Boer

The cast of Holidazed

L-R: John C. McGinley, Virginia Madsen, Ser’Darius Blain, Noemi Gonzalez, Ian Harding, Erin Cahill, Dennis Haysbert, Osric Chau, Lucille Soong, Lindy Booth, and Rachelle Lefevre.

Ian Harding and Erin Cahill of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Ian Harding and Erin Cahill

Harding and Cahill make up the Hill family.

Ian Harding of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Ian Harding

Harding plays Josh Hill.

Erin Cahill of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Erin Cahill

Cahill plays Nora Jacobs.

Dennis Haysbert and Ser'Darius Blain of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Dennis Haysbert and Ser'Darius Blain

Haysbert and Blain play the Lewins.

Dennis Haysbert of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Dennis Haysbert

Haysbert plays Robert Lewin.

Ser'Darius Blain of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Ser'Darius Blain

Blain plays Evan Lewin.

Virginia Madsen and John McGinley of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Virginia Madsen and John McGinley

Madsen and McGinley play the Manetti-Hanahans. Holland Roden play their daughter, Katie.

Virginia Madsen of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Virgina Madsen

Madsen plays Connie Manetti-Hanahan.

John C. McGinley of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

John C. McGinley

McGinley plays Chuck Manetti-Hanahan.

Rachelle Lefevre and Lindy Booth of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Rachelle Lefevre and Lindy Booth

Lefevre and Booth make up the Woods family.

Lindy Booth of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Lindy Booth

Booth plays Lucy Woods.

Rachelle Lefevre of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Rachelle Lefevre

Lefevre plays Sylvie Woods.

Lucille Soong and Osric Chau of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Osric Chau and Lucille Soong

Chau and Soong play the Lins.

Lucille Soong of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Lucille Soong

Soong plays Grandma Lin.

Osric Chau of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Osric Chau

Chau plays Ted Lin.

Noemi Gonzalez of 'Holidazed' at TV Insider's studio at Summer TCA 2024
Maarten de Boer

Noemi Gonzalez

Gonazlez plays Gaby Camarena.

