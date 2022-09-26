‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere: Will a New Intern Come Between Jo & Link? (PHOTOS)

Cast of Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finally keep Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) together after teasing their romance for so long? Well, the are looking pretty happy in newly-released photos from the October 6 premiere.

However, as the synopsis for “Everything Has Changed” teases, Link has a history with one of the new interns that could throw a wrench in that situation. (One of the previews reveals it’s Adelaide Kane’s Jules and shows the two interacting, though they’re not pictured together in these photos.) And speaking of the new staff, Grey Sloan Memorial’s residency program has been reinstated after six months. A group of talented young interns has been recruited as the hospital works to rebuild the program to its former glory. With help from Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) — as you can see in the photos below — and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), those new doctors will be thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), still acting as interim chief, sees Nick (Scott Speedman) for the first time since she decided to stay in Seattle rather than move to Minnesota. Plus, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) she’s not ready to return to work, and Levi (Jake Borelli) breaks disappointing news to Jo.

Speaking of Levi, he’s now been named chief resident after he and the other residents were last seen packing their belongings. Helm (Jaicy Elliot), meanwhile, “will have a longer journey back,” showrunner Krista Vernoff tells TV Insider.

Get a sneak peek at “Everything Has Changed” below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC

Caterina Scorsone in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone)

Niko Terho, Caterina Scorsone in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Amelia with the new doctors

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), and Mika (Midori Francis)

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

What’s going on?

Alexis Floyd, Jamies Pickens Jr. in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Webber (Jamies Pickens Jr.)

Chris Carmack, Camilla Luddington in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington)

Jake Borelli, Camila Luddington in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Schmitt (Jake Borelli), witnessing whatever’s going on between Jo and Link

