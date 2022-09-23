‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Meredith Reunites With Nick in Trailer

Grey’s Anatomy is skipping ahead six months for its upcoming 19th season, at least that is what’s implied in the latest trailer for the hit ABC medical drama.

“It’s been a very difficult six months,” Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey tells Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) in the teaser (watch below). Season 18 ended with Meredith and Nick involved in a big falling-out, but it seems time has helped heal some wounds. The pair are at least back on speaking terms.

The majority of the trailer focuses on the new class of interns as they settle in at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. “Don’t kill anyone or drop anything inside a patient,” warns Levi Schmitt (Jack Borelli), who lost his first patient last season.

As for Meredith, she shares a warning of her own, which references the first-ever episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She tries to advise Link (Chris Carmack) to avoid workplace relationships. In a previous trailer, it appeared that Link and new intern Jules (Adelaide Kane) hooked up, similar to how Meredith and Patrick Dempsey’s Derek shared a one-night stand in the show’s pilot episode.

“I’m in no position to judge you on this. I do recommend that you stay away from elevators,” Meredith says in the trailer, referencing the classic scene from the show’s second episode where she and Derek continued their love affair in the hospital elevator.

The new season will see Pompeo scale back her on-screen role, appearing in just eight episodes. Instead, the focus will be on the new interns, played by the previously mentioned Kane, plus Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, and Harry Shum Jr.

Check out some of the fan reaction to the new trailer.

Meredith Grey being all inspiring on the outside But secretly like this on the inside;pic.twitter.com/6HmpTbGXKk — Jean Jacket (@Hazoras_) September 22, 2022

No no no this show can not do without Meredith Grey. I can’t watch. I like new blood & interns & all. But no Meredith means no show for me. I support @EllenPompeo to do other things but please come back to greys.Miss a few epis that’s fine but come back #GreysAnatomy #pompeo — RWA (@R_W_A_S) September 23, 2022

I just want you to get my loves back together, it’s not too much to ask for, right, Amelia and Link and their son together 😎😍 pic.twitter.com/YSbEBCaMko — I will always be Family Amelink 💕 (@Amelialovelink) September 22, 2022

about damn time i was having greys anatomy withdrawals — Lady F’in D (@BettingInHeels) September 22, 2022

wow you delivered thank you for your service 🤌🏻 — emma 💭 13 (@sickfullmoon) September 22, 2022

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC