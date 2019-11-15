Will the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale Set up a ‘Station 19’ Crossover? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
DEBBIE ALLEN
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Catherine (Debbie Allen)

GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI, JAKE BORELLI
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Schmitt (Jake Borelli)

JAKE BORELLI, JAICY ELLIOT
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Schmitt and Helm (Jaicy Elliot)

Grey's Anatomy - Jaicy Elliot
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Helm

CHANDRA WILSON
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Bailey (Chandra Wilson)

CHANDRA WILSON, GIACOMO GIANNIOTTI
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Bailey and DeLuca

JAKE BORELLI
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Schmitt

CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Vic (Barrett Doss) and Jo (Camilla Luddington)

JESSE WILLIAMS, BARRETT DOSS
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Vic

CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, JASON GEORGE
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Jo and Ben (Jason George)

1 of

Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) back at Grey Sloan, so everything is (almost) as it should be — but is there about to be another major shake-up on Grey’s Anatomy? And could its shared universe with Station 19 play a role?

The fall finale preview makes it look like that may be the case. Sure, it begins with everyone celebrating Meredith’s return, but the rest of the promo teases bombshells that will likely force that to take a backseat.

Predicting Which 'Grey's Anatomy' Couples Will Make It Through Season 16
Related

Predicting Which 'Grey's Anatomy' Couples Will Make It Through Season 16

This season has already featured a few surprises for the doctors — moves to Pac North, pregnancies — but there are more to come, both professionally and personally. And the ending will have fans waiting eagerly for the ABC drama’s return.. maybe with the first responders of Station 19 in the mix?

At least a couple of them are going to be in the Grey’s episode. The logline teases that Jo (Camilla Luddington) becomes a safe haven volunteer and responds to a call about a baby being dropped off at Station 19. A photo also shows her with Vic (Barrett Doss) and Ben (Jason George). And speaking of Vic, Jackson (Jesse Williams) is going to take “a big step in [their] budding romance.”

Considering that the Grey’s promo ends with a look at Station 19 and Ben running through the ER, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is in the Station 19 teaser, the stage seems to be set for a crossover of some sort, even a small one, to kick off the latter’s third season.

Click through the gallery above to see the mini Grey’s/Station 19 crossover in “Let’s All Go to the Bar.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Station 19, January 2020, ABC

Grey's Anatomy

Station 19

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Manish Dayal, and Matt Czuchry on 'The Resident'
1
Will ‘The Resident’ Be Renewed? Boss Addresses Short Season, What’s Ahead
David Nelson and June Blair in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet
2
June Blair of ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Dies at 90
John Krasinski Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
3
What Happened in ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2? Get Briefed Before the Third Season
Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh, and Autumn Reeser
4
The 27 Best Hallmark Holiday Movies of All Time
Kevin McHale
5
‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Slams ID Docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’