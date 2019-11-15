Will the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale Set up a ‘Station 19’ Crossover? (VIDEO)

Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) back at Grey Sloan, so everything is (almost) as it should be — but is there about to be another major shake-up on Grey’s Anatomy? And could its shared universe with Station 19 play a role?

The fall finale preview makes it look like that may be the case. Sure, it begins with everyone celebrating Meredith’s return, but the rest of the promo teases bombshells that will likely force that to take a backseat.

This season has already featured a few surprises for the doctors — moves to Pac North, pregnancies — but there are more to come, both professionally and personally. And the ending will have fans waiting eagerly for the ABC drama’s return.. maybe with the first responders of Station 19 in the mix?

At least a couple of them are going to be in the Grey’s episode. The logline teases that Jo (Camilla Luddington) becomes a safe haven volunteer and responds to a call about a baby being dropped off at Station 19. A photo also shows her with Vic (Barrett Doss) and Ben (Jason George). And speaking of Vic, Jackson (Jesse Williams) is going to take “a big step in [their] budding romance.”

Considering that the Grey’s promo ends with a look at Station 19 and Ben running through the ER, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is in the Station 19 teaser, the stage seems to be set for a crossover of some sort, even a small one, to kick off the latter’s third season.

Click through the gallery above to see the mini Grey’s/Station 19 crossover in “Let’s All Go to the Bar.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Station 19, January 2020, ABC