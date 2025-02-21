‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Midseason Premiere: Link Looks Devastated (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) CHRIS CARMACK
Preview
Disney / Tina Thorpe

The midseason premiere for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 is just days away at this point, which means fans will finally find out what is going to happen to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Lucas Adams (Nico Terho) amid the armed convenience store robbery.

ABC has released a batch of first-look photos for the episode, which airs March 6 and is titled, “Hit the Floor.” Curiously (or perhaps tellingly), neither Jo nor Lucas are featured in them. Instead, the images focus on the characters who are back at the hospital, including a visibly distraught Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), who’s being consoled by Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). So does this spell bad, bad news for the pregnant Jo or for Adams, whose grandfather died in an eerily similar scenario?

Those still at the hospital have their own current dilemmas, of course. First of all, that deadly heat wave is still well underway, and they have collectively run out of ice with which to cool patients (hence, Jo and Adams’ excursion). Plus, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) still have to figure out what exactly to do with their miracle surgery patient whose heart just isn’t restarting, and Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) relationship with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) is once again in trouble — this time, sparked by some ostensibly unwanted attention from Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush).

When Does 'Grey's Anatomy' Return With New Episodes?
Let’s take a look at all the new pictures from Grey’s Anatomy‘s midseason premiere return and see what we can deduce from them below!

Grey’s Anatomy, Midseason Premiere, March 6, 10/9c, ABC

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) CATERINA SCORSONE, HARRY SHUM JR., ANTHONY HILL
Disney / Christopher Willard

Amelia is doing her signature pre-surgery Superman pose, but Winston doesn’t look quite so convinced.

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) ADELAIDE KANE, JAMES PICKENS JR.
Disney / Christopher Willard

Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) confides in Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Is she going to hold him accountable for Yasuda’s departure, too?

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) HARRY SHUM JR., ADELAIDE KANE
Disney / Christopher Willard

Jules clearly doesn’t want to talk to Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) about this.

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) KIM RAVER
Disney / Christopher Willard

Whoever Teddy is on the phone with, it doesn’t look like good news. Is Owen pulling the plug on them at last?

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) CHANDRA WILSON, CHRIS CARMACK
Disney / Christopher Willard

Bailey offers Link her words of wisdom.

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ALEXIS FLOYD, CATERINA SCORSONE
Disney / Christopher Willard

Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) looks stunned next to an oddly-happy Amelia.

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) VINESSA ANTOINE, ANTHONY HILL
Disney / Christopher Willard

Winston comforts the crying mother of his patient. Uh oh.

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JASON GEORGE
Disney / Christopher Willard

Is Ben Warren (Jason George) worried about how Miranda will handle this, too?

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) CATERINA SCORSONE, ANTHONY HILL

Amelia and Winston look to be at an impasse.

GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒHit the FloorÓ - The aftermath of the convenience store shooting brings chaos to Grey Sloan. Ben hits a wall with his new emergency preparedness plan. Romantic tensions surface for Owen, while Amelia and Winston disagree over the surgical plan for a young patient. THURSDAY, MARCH 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) CATERINA SCORSONE, ANTHONY HILL

Amelia will of course bring the receipts, though.




