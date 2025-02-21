The midseason premiere for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 is just days away at this point, which means fans will finally find out what is going to happen to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Lucas Adams (Nico Terho) amid the armed convenience store robbery.

ABC has released a batch of first-look photos for the episode, which airs March 6 and is titled, “Hit the Floor.” Curiously (or perhaps tellingly), neither Jo nor Lucas are featured in them. Instead, the images focus on the characters who are back at the hospital, including a visibly distraught Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), who’s being consoled by Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). So does this spell bad, bad news for the pregnant Jo or for Adams, whose grandfather died in an eerily similar scenario?

Those still at the hospital have their own current dilemmas, of course. First of all, that deadly heat wave is still well underway, and they have collectively run out of ice with which to cool patients (hence, Jo and Adams’ excursion). Plus, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) still have to figure out what exactly to do with their miracle surgery patient whose heart just isn’t restarting, and Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) relationship with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) is once again in trouble — this time, sparked by some ostensibly unwanted attention from Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush).

Let’s take a look at all the new pictures from Grey’s Anatomy‘s midseason premiere return and see what we can deduce from them below!

Grey’s Anatomy, Midseason Premiere, March 6, 10/9c, ABC