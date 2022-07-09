15 TV Stars Who Appeared on ‘Greek,’ Now 15 Years Old

Greek, the ABC Family dramedy about frat and sorority life at an Ohio college had a great run, and we caught up with it last year, upon the 10th anniversary of the show’s finale. But July 9 marks the 15th anniversary of Greek’s debut, so let’s look farther down the call sheet and see which TV stars had guest appearances on the series during its four seasons.

Set on the fictional campus of Cyprus-Rhodes University, Greek followed the brothers and sisters of Kappa Tau Gamma, Zeta Beta Zeta, and Omega Chi Delta, and all the rivalries and romances between the houses. With many a familiar face having matriculated on the show before graduating to other projects, here’s a yearbook’s worth of TV stars who appeared on Greek before or even after they became famous.

Jake Borelli
Mike Rosenthal/ABC

Jake Borelli

Now a regular on Grey’s Anatomy, Borelli played an unnamed Omega Chi Delta pledge in two episodes during Season 4.

Charisma Carpenter
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP

Charisma Carpenter

This Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel alum recurred on Greek as Tegan Walker, a representative from Zeta Beta Zeta Nationals.

Dan Castellaneta
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Dan Castellaneta

The longtime voice of Homer and other characters from The Simpsons, Castellaneta recurred on the show as Dr. Milton Hastings, a physics professor who becomes an adviser for Rusty (Jacob Zachar).

Dave Franco
Apple TV+

Dave Franco

This star of Scrubs and The Afterparty (seen here in the latter) played Kappa Tau Gamma brother Gonzo in six episodes. In one scene, Cappie (Scott Michael Foster) even mentions thinking he saw Gonzo on Scrubs!

Max Greenfield
Francis Specker/CBS

Max Greenfield

Better known for New Girl and The Neighborhood, Greenfield guest-starred in five Greek episodes as Michael, a boyfriend of Calvin (Paul James).

Wendi McLendon-Covey
Art Streiber/ABC

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Before she started leading the cast of The Goldbergs, McLendon-Covey guest-starred in a Season 1 episode, playing a hotel receptionist.

Derek Mio
Ed Araquel/AMC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Derek Mio

Mio — who starred on the second season of The Terror, as seen here — appeared in nearly half of all Greek’s episodes, playing Kappa Tau Gamma brother Wade.

Olivia Munn
Gareth Gatrell/Starz/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Olivia Munn

Before she starred in The Newsroom, Six, or The Rook (seen here), Munn recurred on Greek as Lana, Cappie’s cater-waiter love interest.

Danny Pudi
Apple TV+

Danny Pudi

This Community alum, now appearing on Mythic Quest, recurred in Season 1 as Sanjay, one of the members of the “Purity Pledge” fraternity that Dale (Clark Duke) starts.

Alan Ruck
Macall B. Polay/HBO

Alan Ruck

Now playing eldest son Connor Roy on Succession, Ruck recurred on Greek as Dean Bowman, Cyprus-Rhodes’ dean of student affairs.

Kendrick Sampson
Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Kendrick Sampson

The Insecure star, who also recurred on How to Get Away With Murder, marked his first TV role on Greek, playing Kappa Tau Gamma brother Woodchuck.

Scheana Shay
Dave Swift Photography/Newspix/Getty Images

Scheana Shay

The Vanderpump Rules cast member had an uncredited bit part in the Season 1 episode “Fright Night Frights.”

Harry Shum, Jr.
John Medland/Freeform/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Harry Shum, Jr.

This Glee-turned-Shadowhunters star (seen here in the latter) had a three-episode arc across Seasons 1 and 2 as Omega Chi brother Vance.

Arielle Vandenberg
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Arielle Vandenberg

Former host of the U.S. Love Island, Vandenberg played Lisa Lawson on the show, a party girl who gets a face fulf of tequila in the incident that earned Rusty the nickname “Spitter.”

Jesse Williams
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jesse Williams

The Grey’s Anatomy alum memorably played “Hotness Monster” Drew Collins, a spring break fixation of Casey (Spencer Grammar) and Ashleigh (Amber Stevens West), in Seasons 1 and 2.

