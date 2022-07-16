8 College-Set Shows, Ranked From Least To Most Realistic

High school shows come by the dozen, but college-set series aren’t quite as popular. Throughout the years, however, there have been some stellar ones in the latter category. Though, just like with ones at high schools, the glamour and drama don’t always match with what’s seen in real life.

Some try to capture the actual experience better than others, but they do all tend to have one thing in common: a protagonist with a set of friends, all of whom are trying to find themselves. Most are set as much in reality as possible (like Community and The Sex Lives of College Girls), while others on this list are quite different (like Scream Queens).

So, whether you are about to enter college or want to relive those days, scroll down and be ready to be transported to that state of mind.