The Great British Baking Show returns to Netflix on Friday, September 29, with 12 fresh faces in the tent. Noel Fielding will be joined by new co-host Alison Hammond this season, promising a return to the show’s earlier, simpler days, focusing on old-school techniques rather than dramatic challenges. The 2023 bakers are diverse, including Victorian-era enthusiasts, 1970s cookbook aficionados, and heartwarming stories of learning to bake with their moms.

Known across the pond as The Great British Bake Off, the show premiered in 2010 with Mary Berry, Sue Perkins, and Mel Giedroyc as hosts. Over the years, it gained global popularity, leading to a network change from BBC to Channel 4 and the introduction of Prue Leith, Fielding, and various co-hosts. The show shifted towards style over substance, resulting in criticism in the previous season.

The Great British Baking Show aims to recapture its original charm as it returns. Hammond brings her positivity, and the 12 new bakers must impress the judges.

Learn more about the new bakers below.