Grammy Best New Artists: A Look at Who Won & Their Current Legacy

Adele, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish at the Grammys
Grammy Awards

There have been several Best New Artist winners at the Grammy Awards, which celebrate the best in music since 1959, and chances are, some of those who have been honored will surprise you. (A Best New Artist is “any performing artist or established performing group who releases, during the eligibility year, the recording that first establishes the public identity of that artist or established group as a performer.”)

Some interesting facts: The award was not presented in 1967, and though it was given to Milli Vanilli in 1990, it was later taken away after discovering that the pop duo didn’t sing on their album. In the early years, comedians and comic acts were nominated (and Bob Newhart won in 1961) until 1963, then Robin Williams in 1980. Only two have lost Best New Artist but won Album of the Year the same year (Vaughn Meader in 1963 and Alanis Morissette in 1996). Just about half the winners have been solo female artists, and only three have been country artists. The category was expanded to include up to eight nominees in 2019; there are 10 for 2023.

Scroll down for a look at the last 30 years of Best New Artist winners, how many other Grammys they’ve received, and the other nominees (and their Grammy wins). Plus, see who’s up for it in 2023.

Speech of Arrested Development performs in Sydney, Australia, in March 2007
1993: Arrested Development

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Billy Ray Cyrus, 2 Grammys
Sophie B. Hawkins, 0 Grammys
Kris Kross, 0 Grammys
Jon Secada, 2 Grammys

Arrested Development’s Grammys Won Since: 1

Toni Braxton poses backstage with her award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards
1994: Toni Braxton

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Belly, 0 Grammys
Blind Melon, 0 Grammys
Digable Planets, 1 Grammy
SWV, 0 Grammys

Toni Braxton’s Grammys Won Since: 6

Sheryl Crow performs at Austin City Limits
1995: Sheryl Crow

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Ace of Base, 0 Grammys
Counting Crows, 0 Grammys
Crash Test Dummies, 0 Grammys
Green Day, 4 Grammys

Sheryl Crow’s Grammys Won Since: 8

Darius Rucker from the band Hootie & The Blowfish
1996: Hootie & the Blowfish

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Brandy, 1 Grammy
Alanis Morissette, 7 Grammys
Joan Osborne, 0 Grammys
Shania Twain, 5 Grammys

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Grammys Won Since: 1

LeAnn Rimes performing at the 7th Annual Blockbuster Awards in April 2001
1997: LeAnn Rimes

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Garbage, 0 Grammys
Jewel, 0 Grammys
No Doubt, 2 Grammys
The Tony Rich Project, 1 Grammy

LeAnn Rimes’s Grammys Won Since: 1

Paula Cole performs live at the 'Rock For Choice' concert to save Roe v. Wade in April 2001
1998: Paula Cole

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Fiona Apple, 3 Grammys
Erykah Badu, 4 Grammys
Hanson, 0 Grammys
Puff Daddy, 3 Grammys

Paula Cole’s Grammys Won Since: 0

Lauryn Hill performs at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards
1999: Lauryn Hill

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Backstreet Boys, 0 Grammys
Andrea Bocelli, 0 Grammys
The Chicks, 12 Grammys
Natalie Imbruglia, 0 Grammys

Lauryn Hill’s Grammys Won Since: 7

Christina Aguilera at the 42nd Grammy Awards in February 2000
2000: Christina Aguilera

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Macy Gray, 1 Grammy
Kid Rock, 0 Grammys
Britney Spears, 1 Grammy
Susan Tedeschi, 1 Grammy

Christina Aguilera’s Grammys Won Since: 4

Shelby Lynne kisses her award for 'Best New Artist' at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in February 2001
2001: Shelby Lynne

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Brad Paisley, 3 Grammys
Papa Roach, 0 Grammys
Jill Scott, 3 Grammys
Sisqó, 0 Grammys

Shelby Lynne’s Grammys Won Since: 0

Alicia Keys at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2002
2002: Alicia Keys

Other nominees and Grammys won:
India Arie, 4 Grammys
Nelly Furtado, 1 Grammy
David Gray, 0 Grammys
Linkin Park, 2 Grammys

Alicia Keys’ Grammys Won Since: 14

Norah Jones performs during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2003
2003: Norah Jones

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Ashanti, 1 Grammy
Michelle Branch, 1 Grammy
Avril Lavigne, 0 Grammys
John Mayer, 7 Grammys

Norah Jones’ Grammys Won Since: 8

Amy Lee of Evanescence at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2004
2004: Evanescence

Other nominees and Grammys won:
50 Cent, 1 Grammy
Fountains of Wayne, 0 Grammys
Heather Headley, 1 Grammy
Sean Paul, 1 Grammy

Evanescence’s Grammys Won Since: 1

Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 pose backstage with their award for 'Best New Artist' during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2005
2005: Maroon 5

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Los Lonely Boys, 1 Grammy
Joss Stone, 1 Grammy
Kanye West, 24 Grammys
Gretchen Wilson, 1 Grammy

Maroon 5’s Grammys Won Since: 2

John Legend performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November 2006
2006: John Legend

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Ciara, 1 Grammy
Fall Out Boy, 0 Grammys
Keane, 0 Grammys
Sugarland, 1 Grammy

John Legend’s Grammys Won Since: 11

Carrie Underwood poses with her Grammys Best Female Country Vocal Performance for 'Jesus, Take The Wheel' and Best New Artist at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2007
2007: Carrie Underwood

Other nominees and Grammys won:
James Blunt, 0 Grammys
Chris Brown, 1 Grammy
Imogen Heap, 2 Grammys
Corinne Bailey Rae, 2 Grammys

Carrie Underwood’s Grammys Won Since: 7

Amy Winehouse Performs during the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony in 2008
2008: Amy Winehouse

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Feist, 0 Grammys
Ledisi, 1 Grammy
Paramore, 0 Grammys
Taylor Swift, 11 Grammys

Amy Winehouse’s Grammys Won Since: 5

Adele at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009
2009: Adele

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Duffy, 1 Grammy
Jonas Brothers, 0 Grammys
Lady A, 5 Grammys
Jazmine Sullivan, 2 Grammys

Adele’s Grammys Won Since: 14

Zac Brown Band at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010
2010: Zac Brown Band

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Keri Hilson, 0 Grammys
MGMT, 0 Grammys
Silversun Pickups, 0 Grammys
The Ting Tings, 0 Grammys

Zac Brown Band’s Grammys Won Since: 2

Esperanza Spalding at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011
2011: Esperanza Spalding

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Justin Bieber, 2 Grammys
Drake, 4 Grammys
Florence and the Machine, 0 Grammys
Mumford & Sons, 2 Grammys

Esperanza Spalding’s Grammys Won Since: 4

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012
2012: Bon Iver

Other nominees and Grammys won:
The Band Perry, 1 Grammy
J. Cole, 1 Grammy
Nicki Minaj, 0 Grammys
Skrillex, 8 Grammys

Bon Iver’s Grammys Won Since: 1

Nate Ruess, Andrew Dost, and Jack Antonoff of Fun at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013
2013: Fun

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Alabama Shakes, 4 Grammys
Hunter Hayes, 0 Grammys
The Lumineers, 0 Grammys
Frank Ocean, 2 Grammys

Fun’s Grammys Won Since: 0

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014
2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Other nominees and Grammys won:
James Blake, 1 Grammy
Kendrick Lamar, 14 Grammys
Kacey Musgraves, 6 Grammys
Ed Sheeran, 4 Grammys

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ Grammys Won Since: 2

Sam Smith at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015
2015: Sam Smith

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Iggy Azalea, 0 Grammys
Bastille, 0 Grammys
Brandy Clark, 0 Grammys
Haim, 0 Grammys

Sam Smith’s Grammys Won Since: 3

Meghan Trainor at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016
2016: Meghan Trainor

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Courtney Barnett, 0 Grammys
James Bay, 0 Grammys
Sam Hunt, 0 Grammys
Tori Kelly, 2 Grammys

Meghan Trainor’s Grammys Won Since: 0

Chance at the Rapper at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017
2017: Chance the Rapper

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Kelsea Ballerini, 0 Grammys
The Chainsmokers, 1 Grammy
Maren Morris, 1 Grammy
Anderson .Paak, 8 Grammys

Chance the Rapper’s Grammys Won Since: 2

Alessia Cara at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018
2018: Alessia Cara

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Khalid, 0 Grammys
Lil Uzi Vert, 0 Grammys
Julia Michaels, 0 Grammys
SZA, 1 Grammy

Alessia Cara’s Grammys Won Since: 0

Dua Lipa at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019
2019: Dua Lipa

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Chloe x Halle, 0 Grammys
Luke Combs, 0 Grammys
Greta Van Fleet, 1 Grammy
H.E.R., 5 Grammys
Margo Price, 0 Grammys
Bebe Rexha, 0 Grammys
Jorja Smith, 0 Grammys

Dua Lipa’s Grammys Won Since: 2

Billie Eilish at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020
2020: Billie Eilish

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Black Pumas, 0 Grammys
Maggie Rogers, 0 Grammys
Lil Nas X, 2 Grammys
Lizzo, 3 Grammys
Rosalía, 1 Grammy
Tank and the Bangas, 0 Grammys
Yola, 0 Grammys

Billie Eilish’s Grammys Won Since: 6

Megan Thee Stallion at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021
2021: Megan Thee Stallion

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Ingrid Andress, 0 Grammys
Phoebe Bridgers, 0 Grammys
Chika, 0 Grammys
Noah Cyrus, 0 Grammys
D Smoke, 0 Grammys
Doja Cat, 1 Grammy
Kaytranada, 2 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys Won Since: 2

Olivia Rodrigo at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022
2022: Olivia Rodrigo

Other nominees and Grammys won:
Arooj Aftab, 1 Grammy
Jimmie Allen, 0 Grammys
Baby Keem, 1 Grammy
Finneas, 8 Grammys
Glass Animals, 0 Grammys
Japanese Breakfast, 0 Grammys
The Kid Laroi, 0 Grammys
Arlo Parks, 0 Grammys
Saweetie, 0 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys Won Since: 2

Grammy Award
2023: ??

Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg

Grammy Awards

