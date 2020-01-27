21 Must-See Grammys 2020 Backstage & After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Beck and Lewis Capaldi attend the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after party
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Beck and Lewis Capaldi attend the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Sydney Sweeney, and Camila Coelho attend Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Nathalie Emmanuel, Sydney Sweeney, and Camila Coelho attend Steven Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios.

Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus attend the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sony

Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus attend the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Ava DuVernay and Common attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ava DuVernay and Common backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Jessie J and Channing Tatum attend Republic Records Grammy After Party
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records

Jessie J and Channing Tatum attend Republic Records Grammy After Party at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Terry Crews and Kelsey Grammer speak onstage Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Terry Crews and Kelsey Grammer speak onstage Steven Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and Shooter Jennings
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and Shooter Jennings backstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater

Lizzo and Keith Urban are seen backstage at the Grammy Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo and Keith Urban backstage at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Cynthia Erivo and Keith Urban attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo and Keith Urban backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

62nd Annual Grammy Awards Backstage - LL Cool J, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LL Cool J, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

Terry Crews and Steven Tyler attend Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Terry Crews and Steven Tyler attend Steven Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios.

Daya, Yungblood, and Emily Hampshire attend the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after party
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Daya, Yungblood and Emily Hampshire attend the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Joseph Simmons of Run-DMC attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Joseph Simmons of Run-DMC backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Dave Chappelle and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dave Chappelle and Ellen DeGeneres backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Flavor Flav and LL Cool J attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Flavor Flav and LL Cool J backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Joe Perry, Kenneth Ehrlich, and Steven Tyler attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joe Perry, Kenneth Ehrlich and Steven Tyler backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones of Bones UK
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Red Light Management

Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones of Bones UK attend Red Light Management Grammy After Party Presented by Rolling Stone at BOA Steakhouse.

It was music’s biggest night, and the celebrations didn’t just happen onstage.

Following the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the stars headed to the after parties, including those hosted by Steven Tyler (to benefit Janie’s Fund), Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Republic Records, and Red Light Management.

There were also some fun moments to be seen backstage during the ceremony between winners like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, host Alicia Keys, and many more.

Click through the gallery for a look at the moments you didn’t see during the 2020 Grammys.

