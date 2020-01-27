21 Must-See Grammys 2020 Backstage & After Party Moments (PHOTOS)
1 of
It was music’s biggest night, and the celebrations didn’t just happen onstage.
Following the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the stars headed to the after parties, including those hosted by Steven Tyler (to benefit Janie’s Fund), Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Republic Records, and Red Light Management.
There were also some fun moments to be seen backstage during the ceremony between winners like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, host Alicia Keys, and many more.
Click through the gallery for a look at the moments you didn’t see during the 2020 Grammys.
