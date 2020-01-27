21 Must-See Grammys 2020 Backstage & After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones of Bones UK attend Red Light Management Grammy After Party Presented by Rolling Stone at BOA Steakhouse.

Joe Perry, Kenneth Ehrlich and Steven Tyler backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Flavor Flav and LL Cool J backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Dave Chappelle and Ellen DeGeneres backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Joseph Simmons of Run-DMC backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Daya, Yungblood and Emily Hampshire attend the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery.

Terry Crews and Steven Tyler attend Steven Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios.

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

LL Cool J, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Cynthia Erivo and Keith Urban backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Lizzo and Keith Urban backstage at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and Shooter Jennings backstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater

Terry Crews and Kelsey Grammer speak onstage Steven Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios.

Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Ava DuVernay and Common backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

Nathalie Emmanuel, Sydney Sweeney, and Camila Coelho attend Steven Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios.

Beck and Lewis Capaldi attend the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell backstage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at STAPLES Center

It was music’s biggest night, and the celebrations didn’t just happen onstage.

Following the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the stars headed to the after parties, including those hosted by Steven Tyler (to benefit Janie’s Fund), Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Republic Records, and Red Light Management.

There were also some fun moments to be seen backstage during the ceremony between winners like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, host Alicia Keys, and many more.

