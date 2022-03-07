There’s some good trouble coming our way, and we’re rooting for answers to our questions.

Finally, Good Trouble is coming back to reveal what’s next after that cliffhanger that left fans needing more. Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, March 9, on Freeform (and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu). The Season 3 finale featured a whirlwind of events, from Callie’s (Maia Mitchell) imagination leading to a nail-biting scene where she had an epiphany about her future to Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) getting a job at a beauty app which she ended up wanting to bring down.

The Season 4 trailer (below) teases all new trouble. Mariana gets steamy with newest Coterie member and hunk, Joaquin (Bryan Craig), Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) is now far along in her pregnancy, Gael (Tommy Martinez) seems happy (which makes us happy!), and Davia (Emma Hunton) is crying during a difficult conversation with Dennis (Josh Pence). Plus, Alice (Sherry Cola) is back together with Sumi (Kara Wang), Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson) returns, and Mariana is on a date with Evan (T.J. Linnard). This has us on the brink of madness, and we can’t wait to see what happens.

With that and where the series left off, keep reading to find out our burning questions for the new episodes.

Good Trouble, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, March 9, 10/9c, Freeform