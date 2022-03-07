7 ‘Good Trouble’ Questions We Expect to Be Answered in Season 4

Maia Mitchell as Callie and Cierra Ramirez as Mariana on Good Trouble
Freeform

There’s some good trouble coming our way, and we’re rooting for answers to our questions.

Finally, Good Trouble is coming back to reveal what’s next after that cliffhanger that left fans needing more. Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, March 9, on Freeform (and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu). The Season 3 finale featured a whirlwind of events, from Callie’s (Maia Mitchell) imagination leading to a nail-biting scene where she had an epiphany about her future to Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) getting a job at a beauty app which she ended up wanting to bring down.

The Season 4 trailer (below) teases all new trouble. Mariana gets steamy with newest Coterie member and hunk, Joaquin (Bryan Craig), Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) is now far along in her pregnancy, Gael (Tommy Martinez) seems happy (which makes us happy!), and Davia (Emma Hunton) is crying during a difficult conversation with Dennis (Josh Pence). Plus, Alice (Sherry Cola) is back together with Sumi (Kara Wang), Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson) returns, and Mariana is on a date with Evan (T.J. Linnard). This has us on the brink of madness, and we can’t wait to see what happens.

With that and where the series left off, keep reading to find out our burning questions for the new episodes.

Does Callie quit her job as a defense attorney?

“I’m leaving?” Callie questioned herself as the third season ended. That cliffhanger left us rooting for Callie and hoping that the epiphany she had does not mean quitting her job or leaving town. In the trailer, she’s talking to Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) about making some “big life changes,” and she doesn’t seem to look very happy about it. Telling Jamie, though, may mean it might have to do with her job or giving up criminal law, as they’re both lawyers. This discouragement that Callie feels may have resulted from the verdict of Tommy’s (Kevin David Lin) case. Either way, this means that we will see Callie fighting new struggles in the new season, and we’ll be rooting for her throughout.

What will fatherhood be like for Gael?

Gael has grown as a character so much, and fatherhood will suit him. He’s a mature soul and he’s even donning dad cardigans these days! Gael proved in the last episode of Season 3 that he intends to be a hands-on father and wants to be there for Isabella, putting her and the baby first. He didn’t hesitate choosing them over Callie. Could this open the door for sparks between Gael and Isabella? How will Gael handle being a father?

What will happen with Alice and Sumi?

Alice’s love life got complicated real quickly. After she broke things off with Ruby (Shannon Chan-Kent), we started believing that Alice and Sumi would finally make it work. Alice has become someone who doesn’t run from conflict and sticks up for herself. She doesn’t want to ruin her friendship with Sumi or get hurt again. The trailer does reveal that the two are back together. But the Coterie residents and friends of Alice are worried that Sumi will hurt h the way she did before. Can Alice trust Sumi with her heart this time around?

Will Mariana and Evan rekindle their relationship?

Mariana and Evan were once the will they/won’t they couple of Good Trouble, but in season 3, Mariana chose her friends over him. In the finale, Evan asked Mariana if they could meet (which was where it left off). But, there’s a twist: Evan is secretly working with Jackie from Revitalized Beauty. What does that mean for Mariana?

Craig’s new character, Joaquin, is an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background, and there’s the aforementioned tease of him and Mariana in the trailer. Will Joaquin get between Mariana and Evan? Will Mariana fall for the new guy? Will they be part of a new love triangle this season?

Will sparks reignite between Callie and Jamie?

Speaking of love triangles, there’s Callie, who’s in love with two men. Jamie will always be in the back of her mind — their chemistry is undeniable — but it seems she’ll always want to be with Gael. With Gael and Callie’s breakup in the Season 3 finale, however, Jallie has potential to happen once again. The trailer does show the two out on what looks like a date. Could this mean the two can make things work once again?

Will Davia choose Dennis or Matt?

Is Davia finally choosing Dennis? Their relationship did evolve, and in the Season 3 finale, he told her that he was where he was because of her. When she saw him she said, “I know what I want.” But with Matt (Erik Stocklin) still in the picture, Davia must make a choice without leaving him as her back-up plan or using him. The trailer shows a few interactions between Davia and Dennis; has she chosen him? Or will that love triangle continue?

 

What does Isaac's return mean for Malika and her relationships?

The love triangles have enough on Malika’s (Zuri Adele) relationships when it comes to drama. Rather than deal with the emotional pain of Isaac leaving her, she jumped right into a relationship with Dyonte (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell). She is trying to figure out what poly means to her and is also developing something with Angelica (Odelya Halev). Isaac’s (inevitable) return has confused things even more. Now, Malika and Isaac need to have some serious discussions about their relationship, where they stand with one another, and her sexuality. How will he react to her dating two people in his absence? Will he leave for good, or will Malika find a way to keep him in her life?

