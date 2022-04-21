It’s a group of office workers … versus Satan in a new Netflix comedy?

The streaming service has announced that God’s Favorite Idiot, from Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, will drop its eight episodes on Wednesday, June 15. The two also star in the comedy alongside Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney, and McCarthy’s former Gilmore Girls costar Yanic Truesdale. Check out the first photos above and below.

In God’s Favorite Idiot, Falcone’s Clark Thompson is a mid-level tech support employee who takes saunas with his father, Gene (Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (McCarthy), and loves his cats. But once he starts glowing, he realizes it isn’t an average day at the office and rather, God has bigger plans for him. Since he can’t save mankind without some help, he turns to his mismatched coworkers, longtime crush Amily, and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Bibb). “Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone,” reads the logline.

Creator Falcone and McCarthy, via their production company On The Day, executive produce with director Michael McDonald.

Scroll down to take a look at the comedy.

God’s Favorite Idiot, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 15, Netflix