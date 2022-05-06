‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Trailer: Meet the World’s Least Likely Hero (VIDEO)

What could be a “reasonable explanation” for a person to glow? That’s one of the questions posed in the God’s Favorite Idiot trailer.

Netflix has unveiled a new look at its upcoming comedy starring Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, and the world’s least likely hero is about to become God’s Favorite Idiot. “I saw something crazy last night, and I do want to just be completely open and honest: Yes, I did cocaine twice last week, but I did zero cocaine preceding the event I’m about to describe,” Amily (McCarthy) says when she walks into work. Clark (Falcone) was glowing, she reveals, adding, “I also accidentally roofied myself last night, too, but I don’t know if that’s really relevant.”

Watch the trailer below for more, including the Gilmore Girls reunion with McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale and the four horsemen — or rather, horsepeople — of the apocalypse.

In God’s Favorite Idiot, which premieres on Wednesday, June 15, Clark Thompson is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after Amily, and loves his cats. His new glow leads him to realize God has bigger plans for him, but he can’t save mankind by himself. So, he gathers his flock of mismatched co-workers, Amily, and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone. The series also stars Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, and Ana Scotney.

Falcone created the comedy and executive produces with McCarthy via their production company On The Day. Michael McDonald serves as director and executive producer.

God’s Favorite Idiot, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 15, Netflix