T.R. Knight Guest Stars With Ties to the God Account on ‘God Friended Me’ (PHOTOS)

What does Gideon have to tell them?

Miles, this is your life after the God Account.

What does he know?

What will they learn in this lecture hall?

A nice stroll through the park, with some God Account chatter?

Before there was Miles, there was Gideon.

In the November 17 episode of God Friended Me, Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight guest stars as Gideon, someone who’d helped friend suggestions years ago before leaving the God Account behind. In “The Last Grenelle,” Miles (Brandon Michael Hall) is shocked when the clues he was following in Paris lead him to Gideon.

What advice could Gideon offer Miles about his experience with friend suggestions and life after the God Account? Miles got a taste of life without friend suggestions when Joy began getting them at the end of last season and beginning of this one.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Knight’s guest spot.

God Friended Me, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS