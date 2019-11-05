T.R. Knight Guest Stars With Ties to the God Account on ‘God Friended Me’ (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
David Giesbrecht/CBS
David Giesbrecht/CBS
Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, and T.R. Knight as Gideon in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Cara (Violett Beane), Miles (Brandon Michael Hall), and Gideon (T.R. Knight)

Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, and T.R. Knight as Gideon in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
Michael Greenberg/CBS

A nice stroll through the park, with some God Account chatter?

The Last Grenelle
Michael Greenberg/CBS

What will they learn in this lecture hall?

God Friended Me - Season 2, Episode 8 - The Last Grenelle - Erica Gimpel as Trish and Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Trish (Erica Gimpel) and Miles

Karine Vanasse as Audrey Grenelle and Violett Beane as Cara Bloom in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Audrey Grenelle (Karine Vanasse) and Cara

Karine Vanasse as Audrey Grenelle and Violett Beane as Cara Bloom in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

What has Miles told Cara?

Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Drinks with the former God Account helper

Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

What does he know?

Violett Beane as Cara Bloom and Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Cara and Miles

Violett Beane as Cara Bloom, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, and T.R. Knight as Gideon in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Miles, this is your life after the God Account.

The Last Grenelle
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Gideon helped friend suggestions before Miles.

The Last Grenelle
David Giesbrecht/CBS

What does Gideon have to tell them?

Karine Vanasse as Audrey Grenelle, Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Audrey Grenelle doesn't look happy.

Karine Vanasse as Audrey Grenelle and Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh in God Friended Me -'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Audrey Grenelle and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma)

Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh in God Friended Me -'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Rakesh

Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer and Violett Beane as Cara Bloom in God Friended Me - 'The Last Grenelle'
David Giesbrecht/CBS

Miles and Cara

1 of

Before there was Miles, there was Gideon.

In the November 17 episode of God Friended MeGrey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight guest stars as Gideon, someone who’d helped friend suggestions years ago before leaving the God Account behind. In “The Last Grenelle,” Miles (Brandon Michael Hall) is shocked when the clues he was following in Paris lead him to Gideon.

What advice could Gideon offer Miles about his experience with friend suggestions and life after the God Account? Miles got a taste of life without friend suggestions when Joy began getting them at the end of last season and beginning of this one.

Click through the gallery above for a look at Knight’s guest spot.

God Friended Me, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

God Friended Me

T.R. Knight

