What To Know The first teaser for HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone TV series broke records, making it the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history.

The teaser showcases key characters and scenes from the beloved story, introducing the new cast and offering glimpses of Hogwarts and its faculty ahead of the show’s December 2026 premiere.

The series has sparked controversy due to J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender statements and backlash over diverse casting, with some actors receiving threats and criticism from segments of the fanbase.

Despite or perhaps because of the controversies surrounding the project, the television series Harry Potter is already creating magic for HBO.

The first teaser for the small-screen adaptation — specifically the debut season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — went live on Wednesday and amassed more than 277 million organic views, making it the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery press release. In fact, the teaser broke that record by more than double.

Ahead of Harry Potter’s Christmas 2026 debut, the teaser provides Potterheads with the first footage from the TV show.

We see orphan wizard Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) escape life with mean aunt Petunia Dursley (Bel Powley) via an invitation to Hogwarts and a drop-in from Hagrid (Nick Frost). We also see the Boy Who Lived as he finds Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross station and boards the Hogwarts Express, where he meets Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton).

Once the first-years arrive at Hogwarts, we see glimpses of their life at the school for wizarding and witchcraft, including the kids’ studies in class and their recreational time in Gryffindor Tower and the Quidditch pitch. And we see brief shots of Hogwarts faculty, like Headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), and Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu).

Harry Potter, which is expected to cover one novel from J.K. Rowling’s seven-part series per season, stands to be a massive hit for HBO. But the show has already generated less-than-charmed publicity.

For starters, the Harry Potter cast has had to field questions about signing on to the TV show after Rowling has made her anti-transgender stances clear.

Lithgow, for example, said in February that he “take[s] the subject and the issue extremely seriously” and finds Rowling’s opinions “somewhat inexplicable.” Katherine Parkinson, however, told the press she “[didn’t] want to add to that debate at all” as she filmed her scenes as Molly Weasley.

And the casting of a Black man as Severus Snape has proven to be an issue for narrow-minded Harry Potter fans. Essiedu even told The Sunday Times he has received death threats over his involvement.

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you,’” Essiedu revealed in an interview published a week ago. “The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you. … Nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Series Premiere, December 2026, HBO & HBO Max