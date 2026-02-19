‘Ghosts’: When Does Season 5 Return? Everything We Know So Far

Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Ghosts Season 5 is gearing up for its midseason return, but when will it air? Fans can expect the series to make its network return on Thursday, February 26.

As previously revealed, the upcoming episode will delve into the long-lingering mystery of “The Others,” as the comedy taps into Puritan spirit, Patience’s (Mary Holland) underground acquaintances. With the midseason premiere approaching, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s return and current production as we head into the back half of Season 5.

When does Ghosts Season 5 return?

Ghosts Season 5 is returning with its midseason premiere episode, “The Others,” on Thursday, February 26, when it will air on CBS at 8:30/7:30c, following Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Is Ghosts Season 5 filming?

Filming for Ghosts Season 5 is slated to wrap by February 21, according to the cast, as Richie Moriarty, who plays affable, skewered spirit, Pete, shared his costar Rose McIver‘s group photo on February 19, writing there were only two days left for Season 5. “Five whole seasons of making this show with people I love. I am so lucky. Enormous thanks to everyone who tunes in week after week to watch! We are forever in your debt ❤️,” McIver captioned her image, below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rose McIver (@imrosemciver)

Who will feature in Ghosts Season 5’s return?

Along with the ensemble cast of characters, including McIver, Moriarty, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler Long, we’re expecting Holland, Betsy Sodaro, and potentially John Hartman to all make comebacks before the season is through. Additionally, we know Season 5’s latest episodes will feature guest stars, including Iain Armitage, Jeff Hiller, and Ben Feldman, among others.

Is Ghosts Season 5 the show’s last?

No, Ghosts has already been confirmed to return for a Season 6, with the comedy having earned a two-season order during its Season 4 run. So, rest assured, there will be more Woodstone shenanigans ahead.

Ghosts, Season 5 Return, Thursday, February 26, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Ghosts key art

For Woodstone’s Select Spirits

Get absolutely everything about Ghosts in your inbox!

