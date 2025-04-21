Ghosts is putting Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) relationship to the test when Superstore alum Ben Feldman‘s character steps in for the May 1 episode on CBS.

Named after Feldman’s role, “Kyle,” is an episode that will see Sam and Jay’s bonds pushed to the limit when the handsome guest arrives at Woodstone B&B, and he just so happens to share Sam’s ability as a living person who can see ghosts. While Jay may have briefly been able to see the ghosts during this season’s holiday episodes, his inability to regularly interact with Woodstone’s supernatural occupants does have its drawbacks from time to time.

Could Kyle’s ability to communicate with the ghosts make him an appealing prospect for Sam? While it’s difficult to imagine Sam showing interest in anyone outside of Jay, perhaps Kyle will be swayed to connect with the B&B proprietor on a deeper level, considering their similarities.

With Kyle’s ability to see the ghosts, we can only imagine the kinds of shenanigans they might cause with an extra pair of ears to hear their conversations. Below, get a closer look at Feldman’s guest role before Kyle officially checks into Woodstone on May 1 with several first-look photos below.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS