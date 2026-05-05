What To Know Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment tease what fans can expect from the final Season 2 episodes.

Learn more about where Georgie and Mandy’s relationship is as Season 2 comes to a close.

Plus, Jordan hints at Season 3 setup in the finale.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is approaching the end of Season 2, but thankfully, fans have a lot to look forward to, as the show has already been renewed for Season 3 at CBS.

As for what viewers can expect from the final installments, stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are hinting at relationship success and a potential cliffhanger as the show sets things up for the next chapter. For fans of the Young Sheldon spinoff, the title has always loomed over the titular couple, hinting at their eventual breakup.

But things are fairly solid between the duo heading into Season 2’s closing episodes as Osment shares, “Right now with Georgie and Mandy, their relationship specifically, we’re focusing on raising our daughter.”

Osment adds, “[Georgie]’s focusing on becoming the tire king of Texas, and [Mandy]’s working a new job at a new rival weather station, and so we’re really career focused right now, and that’s helping their relationship, not hurting it.”

As for where the season will take viewers, Jordan teases, “When y’all see the way Season 2 ends… y’all will be just as excited, and I can’t say much about it, because I’m gonna be spoiling stuff, but there’s a lot.” In other words, prepare for a potential cliffhanger or twist that will surely excite you for the third season.

“Georgie’s stressed out right now,” Jordan admits, adding, “he’s got a lot of his world kind of flipped upside down at the moment, so Season 3 is gonna be interesting.” We’ll take his word for it.

Could part of Georgie’s world being flipped upside down have to do with the impending connection his mother, Mary (Zoe Perry), and nemesis Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher) will find? Only time will tell. Tune into the super-sized hour-long finale when it airs Thursday, May 21, and let us know what you hope to see from the series next.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS