‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Sets Lance Barber’s Return Episode as George Sr. — See Photos

Photos from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1 episode
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode featuring Lance Barber has officially set a premiere date at CBS as the network makes way for “Typhoid Georgie,” airing Thursday, February 27th.

The episode, which will see Georgie (Montana Jordan) worrying about letting his family down when he’s forced to take time away from work while he’s sick with a cold, also follows Mandy as she stresses over how her career will affect her marriage. These storylines are teased in the first-look photos released by CBS for the episode, which don’t currently include Barber’s George Sr., who featured in the first Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon.

As previously reported, Barber will appear in the form of a dream sequence as the beloved character memorably died in the final episodes of Young Sheldon after suffering from a heart attack. “It was so much fun to have him back on the set, especially after killing him off on Young Sheldon,” executive producer Steve Holland shared during a virtual panel discussion.

“That was our apology,” Holland joked about Barber’s return. “Georgie’s thinking about his dad, and he’s sort of worried that his dad… might be disappointed in him and so he, his dad visits him in a dream.”

Only time will tell what that dream will look like in the episode, but for now, the first-look photos, below, offer a glimpse at sick Georgie’s predicament, some family bonding with his in-laws Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), Jim (Will Sasso), and Connor (Dougie Baldwin), some sympathy from coworker Reggie (Jessie Prez), and the introduction of Casey Wilson‘s Beth to name a few.

Scroll down for a closer peek, and don’t miss Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode airing February 27th for George Sr.’s return.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Jessie Prez, Will Sasso, and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Ruben and Jim notice something is off with Georgie.

Will Sasso as Jim and Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Sonja Flemming / CBS

It appears that he’s a little under the weather.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Even Ruben looks like he feels bad for coworker Georgie.

Dougie Baldwin and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Connor feels for a fever on Georgie’s forehead.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy checks in on her husband as he recovers in bed.

Dougie Baldwin as Connor and Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Connor and Georgie spend time together on the couch.

Will Sasso as Jim, Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Montana Jordan as Georgie, and Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Even Jim and Audrey join in.

Dougie Baldwin in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

It looks like Connor is passing the time with knitting.

Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jim looks shocked to find that Audrey and Georgie are also getting in on the knitting fun.

Casey Wilson as Beth and Emily Osment as Mandy in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage - 'Typhoid Georgie'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy has a chat with coworker Beth while at the diner.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy and her mom go shopping.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mandy shows off one of her new outfits.

Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The duo shares a sweet moment together.

Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jim and Audrey have a little pillow talk.

