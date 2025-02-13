Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode featuring Lance Barber has officially set a premiere date at CBS as the network makes way for “Typhoid Georgie,” airing Thursday, February 27th.

The episode, which will see Georgie (Montana Jordan) worrying about letting his family down when he’s forced to take time away from work while he’s sick with a cold, also follows Mandy as she stresses over how her career will affect her marriage. These storylines are teased in the first-look photos released by CBS for the episode, which don’t currently include Barber’s George Sr., who featured in the first Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon.

As previously reported, Barber will appear in the form of a dream sequence as the beloved character memorably died in the final episodes of Young Sheldon after suffering from a heart attack. “It was so much fun to have him back on the set, especially after killing him off on Young Sheldon,” executive producer Steve Holland shared during a virtual panel discussion.

“That was our apology,” Holland joked about Barber’s return. “Georgie’s thinking about his dad, and he’s sort of worried that his dad… might be disappointed in him and so he, his dad visits him in a dream.”

Only time will tell what that dream will look like in the episode, but for now, the first-look photos, below, offer a glimpse at sick Georgie’s predicament, some family bonding with his in-laws Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), Jim (Will Sasso), and Connor (Dougie Baldwin), some sympathy from coworker Reggie (Jessie Prez), and the introduction of Casey Wilson‘s Beth to name a few.

Scroll down for a closer peek, and don’t miss Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode airing February 27th for George Sr.’s return.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS