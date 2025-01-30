Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is going to welcome back another familiar face from Young Sheldon as Lance Barber is set to make an appearance as George Sr.

As viewers will recall, his character tragically died of a heart attack in the final episodes of the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, and that element has been carried over into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Earlier in the season, Georgie (Montana Jordan) grappled with the loss of his dad through panic attacks and a first Thanksgiving without the Cooper family patriarch.

But now, George will manifest in a more physical way for his son as Barber returns in the form of a dream. The creatives behind the series confirmed that Barber would return during a press panel on Thursday, January 30th ahead of the midseason premiere episode.

When asked about potential returning guest stars from Young Sheldon, executive producer Steve Holland said, “We’ve got Lance Barber. [He’s] gonna be returning as George Sr. in an episode coming up, which we’re really excited about, and it was so much fun to have him back on the set, especially after killing him off on Young Sheldon.”

As laughs roared from audience members and the panelists, Holland chimed in, “That was our apology,” suggesting this moment is really for the fans. When another reporter questioned what fans can anticipate from George Sr.’s appearance, Holland responded, “Georgie’s thinking about his dad, and he’s sort of worried that his dad… might be disappointed in him and so he, his dad visits him in a dream.”

Holland revealed, “[The idea] came out of a conversation we’d had with Chuck [Lorre] even early on talking about the show and Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, but he still visits him and so that was the thing we had sort of thought about and then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back.”

In a joking aside, Lorre added, “And yeah, my father was disappointed in me too.”

Stay tuned to see when and how Barber returns in his role as George Sr. as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues on CBS, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8pm ET/PT, CBS