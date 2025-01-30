‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Lance Barber to Return as George Sr. After ‘Young Sheldon’ Death

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Young Sheldon - Lance Barber and Montana Jordan
CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

 More

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is going to welcome back another familiar face from Young Sheldon as Lance Barber is set to make an appearance as George Sr.

As viewers will recall, his character tragically died of a heart attack in the final episodes of the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, and that element has been carried over into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Earlier in the season, Georgie (Montana Jordan) grappled with the loss of his dad through panic attacks and a first Thanksgiving without the Cooper family patriarch.

But now, George will manifest in a more physical way for his son as Barber returns in the form of a dream. The creatives behind the series confirmed that Barber would return during a press panel on Thursday, January 30th ahead of the midseason premiere episode.

Lance Barber in 'Young Sheldon'

Bill Inoshita / Warner Bros. Entertainment

When asked about potential returning guest stars from Young Sheldon, executive producer Steve Holland said, “We’ve got Lance Barber. [He’s] gonna be returning as George Sr. in an episode coming up, which we’re really excited about, and it was so much fun to have him back on the set, especially after killing him off on Young Sheldon.”

As laughs roared from audience members and the panelists, Holland chimed in, “That was our apology,” suggesting this moment is really for the fans. When another reporter questioned what fans can anticipate from George Sr.’s appearance,  Holland responded, “Georgie’s thinking about his dad, and he’s sort of worried that his dad… might be disappointed in him and so he, his dad visits him in a dream.”

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage': Georgie's Visits to Dad's Grave Are His 'Therapy'
Related

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage': Georgie's Visits to Dad's Grave Are His 'Therapy'

Holland revealed, “[The idea] came out of a conversation we’d had with Chuck [Lorre] even early on talking about the show and Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, but he still visits him and so that was the thing we had sort of thought about and then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back.”

In a joking aside, Lorre added, “And yeah, my father was disappointed in me too.”

Stay tuned to see when and how Barber returns in his role as George Sr. as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues on CBS, and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8pm ET/PT, CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage - CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage where to stream

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Emily Osment

Lance Barber

Montana Jordan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans ‘Angry’ Over Letter Choices in Final Puzzle
Alison Sweeney, Ashley Williams
2
Alison Sweeney & Ashley Williams Team Up for Spanish Adventure in Two New Hallmark Films
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Episode 11
3
Platt, Kidd, and Ruzek in Serious Danger After One Chicago Crossover
DS agent Mark Billingham, Carey Hart and Kayla Nicole in Special Forces: Toughest Test - 'Duty and Resilience'
4
‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Recruit Opens Up About Shocking Exit
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in RIP
5
Together Again! Everything We Know About Matt & Ben’s New Film ‘RIP’