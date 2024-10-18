Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has officially debuted on CBS and with it the continuation of Georgie Cooper’s (Montana Jordan) love story with Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment).

But the young marriage is sure to go through some growing pains as the couple gets to know one another better. One of those growing pains appears to be understanding each other’s financial predicaments. In a first look at the show’s third episode, “Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change,” Georgie is digging into Mandy’s past and uncovers a big secret.

It turns out that Mandy’s been hiding thousands of dollars in debt, but how will this impact Georgie? As viewers saw in the premiere, times are tight for the couple as they live with Mandy’s mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), dad Jim (Will Sasso), and brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) to try and save up as Georgie works at the family tire shop alongside Jim’s employee Ruben (Jessie Prez).

Will Mandy’s revelation cause even more stress in the newlyweds’ lives? Stay tuned to find out in the upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and get a closer peek at what’s to come in the upcoming installment with the gallery of photos, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS