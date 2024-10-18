‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Teases Money Problems for the Couple in Episode 3 (PHOTOS)

Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has officially debuted on CBS and with it the continuation of Georgie Cooper’s (Montana Jordan) love story with Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment).

But the young marriage is sure to go through some growing pains as the couple gets to know one another better. One of those growing pains appears to be understanding each other’s financial predicaments. In a first look at the show’s third episode, “Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change,” Georgie is digging into Mandy’s past and uncovers a big secret.

It turns out that Mandy’s been hiding thousands of dollars in debt, but how will this impact Georgie? As viewers saw in the premiere, times are tight for the couple as they live with Mandy’s mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), dad Jim (Will Sasso), and brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) to try and save up as Georgie works at the family tire shop alongside Jim’s employee Ruben (Jessie Prez).

Will Mandy’s revelation cause even more stress in the newlyweds’ lives? Stay tuned to find out in the upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and get a closer peek at what’s to come in the upcoming installment with the gallery of photos, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

It’s date night for Georgie and Mandy.

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Georgie is all smiles sitting across from his new bride.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

But the good vibes can’t last forever as date night appears to take a bittersweet turn based on the couple’s argumentative posture.

Emily Osment as Mandy and Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Could it have something to do with Mandy’s financial situation?

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

It seems like a possibility as Georgie points out figures on an apparent bill.

Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Georgie has an attitude over something.

Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Can he help solve her debt problem?

Emily Osment as Mandy in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Or maybe Mandy will have to rely on her return to work for that.

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Either way it seems like the couple is sticking together in the tough times.

Dougie Baldwin as Conner and Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Even Mandy’s brother Connor is getting in on the comforting.

Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Will Sasso as Jim, and Emily Osment as Mandy in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Mandy has a chat with her parents Audrey and Jim.

Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Emily Osment as Mandy, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Can the family come up with a solution?

Will Sasso as Jim and Montana Jordan as Georgie in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Perhaps Jim can offer Georgie some extra work.

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Will Sasso as Jim in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Georgie has a heart-to-heart with Jim.

Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie, and Jessie Prez as Ruben in 'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' - 'Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change'
Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Can Georgie get along with coworker Ruben for the benefit of his father-in-law?

