9 Big Stars You Totally Forgot Were on ‘General Hospital’ (PHOTOS)

Martin was singer Miguel Morez, a man who got tangled up in some baby-mama drama with Sonny (Maurice Bernard).

The actress was Jackie Templeton, a reporter who fell for Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).

Stamos played as Blackie Parrish, the foster child of Rick (Chris Robinson) and Lesley (Denise Alexander), known for his street smarts.

Before he appeared on Nashville , Jackson made a name for himself as Lucky Spencer, son of famed couple Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis).

Between his tours as a rockstar, Springfield has, on and off, played cool-guy Dr. Noah Drake, father to Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson).

General Hospital turns 55 on April 1, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at all of the big names who have starred on the long-running soap.

Some were Cassadines, some were Quartermaines, and some were neither—but all of these actors got their big break when they landed in Port Charles. And we promise that many of these reveals will surprise you.

