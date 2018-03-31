9 Big Stars You Totally Forgot Were on ‘General Hospital’ (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
2 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
general-hospital-stars
Neilson Barnard, Dimitrios Kambouris & Kevork Djansezian for Getty Images
Mark-Hamill
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mark Hamill (1972-1973)

The future Luke Skywalker played Kent Murray, the nephew of Nurse Jessie Brewer (Emily McLaughlin).

Elizabeth-Taylor
George De Sota/Liaison

Elizabeth Taylor (1981)

Taylor portrayed the Cassadine matriarch and baddie Helena.

Rick-Springfield
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rick Springfield (1981-1983, 2005-2008, 2013)

Between his tours as a rockstar, Springfield has, on and off, played cool-guy Dr. Noah Drake, father to Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson).

amber-tamblyn
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for EMILY's List

Amber Tamblyn (1996-1999)

Tamblyn starred as Emily Bowen Quartermaine, Jason’s (Steve Burton) sister by adoption.

jonathan-jackson
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jonathan Jackson (1993-1999, 2009-2011, 2015)

Before he appeared on Nashville, Jackson made a name for himself as Lucky Spencer, son of famed couple Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis).

KYBOE! - Backstage - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Kyboe!

George Takei (1985)

The Star Trek star appeared as Mr. Diem, honorary mayor of Port Charles’ Asian Quarter.

john-stamos
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

John Stamos (1982-1984)

Stamos played as Blackie Parrish, the foster child of Rick (Chris Robinson) and Lesley (Denise Alexander), known for his street smarts.

demi-moore
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Moore (1982-1984)

The actress was Jackie Templeton, a reporter who fell for Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).

ricky-martin
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ricky Martin (1994-1995)

Martin was singer Miguel Morez, a man who got tangled up in some baby-mama drama with Sonny (Maurice Bernard).

1 of

General Hospital turns 55 on April 1, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at all of the big names who have starred on the long-running soap.

Some were Cassadines, some were Quartermaines, and some were neither—but all of these actors got their big break when they landed in Port Charles. And we promise that many of these reveals will surprise you.

Click through the gallery above to relive some soap history.

'General Hospital' Cast Members Look Back at Their Nuttiest Storylines (VIDEO)See Also

'General Hospital' Cast Members Look Back at Their Nuttiest Storylines (VIDEO)

You'd think Jason killing that many people would beat all. But nope!

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital