For all the HGTV shows that have been airing for years or even decades, there are ones that came and went faster than you can say “open-concept renovation.” Some deep cuts from the HGTV archives are renovation shows with celebrity stars, some are fixer-upper fixers like Fixer Upper, and some even harken back to the “garden” part of Home & Garden Television. See if you remember any of these oft-forgotten HGTV productions.