10 Forgotten HGTV Shows: ‘Man Land,’ ‘Mom Caves’ & More

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Genevieve Gorder, Mario Lopez, and Jennie Garth
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works, Rich Polk/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Rob Kim/Getty Images

For all the HGTV shows that have been airing for years or even decades, there are ones that came and went faster than you can say “open-concept renovation.” Some deep cuts from the HGTV archives are renovation shows with celebrity stars, some are fixer-upper fixers like Fixer Upper, and some even harken back to the “garden” part of Home & Garden Television. See if you remember any of these oft-forgotten HGTV productions.

Brian Boitano
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

The Brian Boitano Project (2014)

You saw him take Olympic gold; and some fans got to see figure skater Brian Boitano axel-jump into a home renovation project in this series. After learning he inherited a family villa in Favale di Malvaro, Italy, Boitano traveled to the country to fix up the 200-year-old property, which had no electricity or running water.

John Colaneri and Anthony Carrino on 'Cousins on Call'
HGTV

Cousins on Call (2013)

After hosting the short-lived Kitchen Cousins on HGTV, contractors Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri starred in this even shorter-lived show. And this time, they ventured out of the kitchen, recruiting their extended family to turn their clients’ outdated homes into stunning spaces.

Chip Wade on 'Elbow Room'
HGTV

Elbow Room (2012–13)

Ever feel constricted by your domicile? So, too, did the families featured on this HGTV show — they loved their neighborhood but were starting to feel hemmed in by their homes. Luckily for them, contractor Chip Wade came to the rescue, breaking down walls to give the fams the space they need.

Genevieve Gorder
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works

Genevieve’s Renovation (2014)

This show had Trading SpacesGenevieve Gorder take on her biggest project yet… and one of her toughest. She wanted to expand her tiny New York City apartment into a spacious home for herself and her daughter, which was no small task, considering the building dated from the 1850s.

Jennie Garth
Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Jennie Garth Project (2014)

After going from Beverly Hills, 90210, to Hollywood Hills, zip code unknown, actor Jennie Garth renovated a California house for herself and her three kids in the show. And the (then-) single mom really put her back into it, picking up a chainsaw and getting behind the wheel of an excavator.

Ed Begley Jr.
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Living With Ed (2007–2010)

Speaking of celeb-fronted HGTV shows, this one (which eventually moved to Planet Green) had St. Elsewhere’s Ed Begley Jr. seeking to make his home as environmentally-conscious as possible. Begley’s quest occasionally put him at odds with wife Rachelle Carson and in competition with friend Bill Nye.

A recreation room on 'Man Land'
HGTV

Man Land (2009)

Perhaps a product of its time, Man Land was “a series where men get to be men,” according to HGTV verbiage. The episodes showcased basements, garages, recreation rooms, and other machismo-filled spaces and the (straight) men who sequestered themselves there.

A bedroom on 'Mom Caves'
HGTV

Mom Caves (2011–12)

Before “she sheds” were part of our vernacular, HGTV responded to the man-cave trend — and shows like Man Land — with this series. In each episode, Beth Stern — actor, animal rights activist, and wife of Howard — gave a lucky mom a place to pamper herself and relax.

Mario Lopez
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Supersize My Pool (2019)

Saved by the Saved by the Bell star? Mario Lopez hostsed this series, which turned pitiful pools into backyard oases with hot tubs, water slides, caves, and grottos. “I’m on a mission to help families turn their poor excuse of a pool into an outdoor paradise,” Lopez said in a press release.

A backyard on 'My Yard Goes Disney'
HGTV

My Yard Goes Disney (2011–12)

For homeowners who wish their house had a little more Mouse, this one’s for you. HGTV teamed up with the Disney Parks team to turn backyards into veritable theme parks. We’ve got water-spouting elephants, a Magic Kingdom-inspired train, and even a miniature teacup ride!

Cousins on Call

Elbow Room

Genevieve's Renovation

Living With Ed

Man Land

Mom Caves

My Yard Goes Disney

Supersize My Pool

The Brian Boitano Project

The Jennie Garth Project

Ed Begley Jr.

Genevieve Gorder

Jennie Garth

Mario López




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Graise and Abby McEnany in 'Tracker'
1
‘Tracker’ Loses 2 Original Cast Members Ahead of Season 3
Mehcad Brooks in 'Law & Order'
2
Mehcad Brooks Leaving Ahead of ‘Law & Order’ Season 25
Jon Stewart attends
3
Jon Stewart Talks Future of ‘The Daily Show’ After Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Cancellation
Win McNamee/Getty Images); Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
4
Conan O’Brien Shares Unexpected Item in Donald Trump’s Pocket in 1997 on ‘Late Night’
(from left), Jeopardy! players Julia Broussard, Scott Riccardi, and Ameen Ismail, on July 18, 2025
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Scott Riccardi Reveals Electrocution Shocker as He Targets 12th Win