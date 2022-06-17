10 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Flight of the Conchords,’ Now 15 Years Old

New Zealand’s “fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo” brought their Kiwi charisma to American screens 15 years ago now, as Flight of the Conchords premiered on HBO on June 17, 2007.

Starring Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie as a fictionalized version of their real-life musical comedy act — and Rhys Darby as Murray, their well-meaning but incompetent manager — the show aired only two seasons but scored legions of fans along the way.

And a bevy of well-known stars appeared on the show, too, as you can see on HBO Max, where Flight of the Conchords is currently streaming, or in the gallery below!