10 Stars Who Appeared on 'Flight of the Conchords,' Now 15 Years Old

Dan Clarendon
Flight of the Conchords Rhys Darby Jermaine Clement Bret McKenzie


New Zealand’s “fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo” brought their Kiwi charisma to American screens 15 years ago now, as Flight of the Conchords premiered on HBO on June 17, 2007.

Starring Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie as a fictionalized version of their real-life musical comedy act — and Rhys Darby as Murray, their well-meaning but incompetent manager — the show aired only two seasons but scored legions of fans along the way.

And a bevy of well-known stars appeared on the show, too, as you can see on HBO Max, where Flight of the Conchords is currently streaming, or in the gallery below!

Eliza Coupe


Eliza Coupe

The Pivoting star played a bakery employee with the hots for Bret in Season 1’s “Girlfriends.”

June Diane Raphael


June Diane Raphael

In that same episode, this Grace and Frankie actress played Jemaine’s uninterested love interest Felicia.

Will Forte


Will Forte

In Season 1’s “The Actor,” this Saturday Night Live and MacGruber veteran played a “semi-professional” actor who Jemaine and Bret hired to fool Murray.

Kristen Wiig


Kristen Wiig

Wiig, another SNL and MacGruber alum, guest-starred in Season 2’s “Love Is a Weapon of Choice,” playing Brahbrah, a woman who comes between Bret and Jemaine.

Sutton Foster


Sutton Foster

After she had become a Broadway star but before her Younger days, Foster recurred in Conchords’ first season, playing Bret’s sign-holding girlfriend, Coco.

Jim Gaffigan


Jim Gaffigan

This stand-up comic, a six-time Grammy nominee for Best Comedy Album, played Jim, Murray’s purported best friend, in Season 2’s “Murray Takes It to the Next Level.”

Lucy Lawless


Lucy Lawless

In the Season 2 installment “New Zealand Town,” this Xena: Warrior Princess star portrayed Paula, a tourism official from New Zealand (which happens to be Lawless’ home country).

Patton Oswalt


Patton Oswalt

This King of Queens actor and Goldbergs narrator had a cameo as an Elton John impersonator in Season 2’s “Prime Minister.”

Aziz Ansari


Aziz Ansari

The Parks and Recreation alum and Master of None actor played a fruit vendor with a misguided prejudice toward New Zealanders in the Season 1 episode “Drive By.”

Taika Waititi


Taika Waititi

Waititi, who stars with Darby in Our Flag Means Death and wrote and directed the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, had an uncredited role as a Gipsy Kings fan in that same episode.

