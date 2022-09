Buffy the Vampire Slayer “Welcome to the Hellmouth” (Season 1, Episode 1), Hulu, Amazon Video Bewitched “Tabitha’s First Day at School” (Season 8, Episode 20), Amazon Video Malcolm in the Middle “Humili-thon” (Season 4, Episode 2), Hulu The Goldbergs “Breakfast Club” (Season 4, Episode 1), Hulu, Amazon Video Gilmore Girls “The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale” (Season 4, Episode 2), Netflix

“Anthropology 101” (Season 2, Episode 1), Hulu, Sony Crackle, Amazon Video As a new semester begins at Greendale Community College, the study group is flummoxed by a kooky anthropology teacher (guest Betty White). Tune in to see Jeff (Joel McHale) attempt to reconcile with Britta (Gillian Jacobs); stay until the end to see White, Donald Glover and Danny Pudi rap to Toto’s “Africa.”

“The First Day of School” (Season 1, Episode 3), Hulu How rude! Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) is nervous to start kindergarten and wants big sister D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) to help her pick out clothes. But the fifth-grader can’t be bothered to ease Stephanie’s anxiety. Fortunately, dad Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) pitch in.

“21 Jump Street Part 1” and “Part 2” (Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2), Amazon Prime Johnny Depp’s Tommy Hanson is a cop so fresh-faced that one witness tells him he looks “just like that kid from Pretty in Pink.” Solution? Assign him to the undercover Jump Street division, where he can pose as a high school student and bust bad seeds.

“Country Girls” (Season 1, Episode 3), Amazon Video First day jitters were a thing even in the 1870s! Pioneer girl Laura Ingalls (Melissa Gilbert) is nervous because she must deal with a daunting assignment and a spoiled classmate. Good thing sis Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson) is by her side.

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1), Amazon Video Nerdy pals Patty (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Lauren (Amy Linker) are freshmen desperate to land in the cool clique. Patty hopes she’s on track after she thinks a stud (Ben Marley) has asked her to a dance — but she’ll learn nothing in high school clicks that easily.

This time of year, nothing can match the power of those three little words: back to school! So while you prepare for a new year, check out these odes to that coming-of-age fall staple.