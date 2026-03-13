‘Fire Country’ & ‘Sheriff Country’ Crossover Photos: Who’s in Danger?

Edgewater’s first responders are coming together in a two-hour crossover event on Friday, April 3, and we cannot wait to see some of these pairings, just from the first photos.

It all kicks off on Sheriff Country at 8/7c, leading into Fire Country at 9/8c, with two aptly-titled episodes, “The Finest” and “The Bravest.” Fire stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Diane Farr (Sharon), and Jules Latimer (Eve) guest star in the first hour, while Sheriff‘s Morena Baccarin (Mickey), Matt Lauria (Boone), and W. Earl Brown (Wes) will appear in the second.

In “The Finest,” CBS teases, “After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case.” Then, in “The Bravest,” the network reveals, “With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives.”

The photos out so far, which you can check out below, offer a look at some of the crossover pairings we’ll see, including stepsisters Mickey and Sharon, Bode and Boone, and Eve and Wes — and that last one will get musical!

“The crossover event that’s upcoming is on another order of magnitude where we’re really telling one continuous story across two hours of television, and many, many more characters are crossing and with some really fun and unexpected pairings,” Sheriff Country showrunner Matt Lopez told TV Insider in December. “We expect Mickey and Sharon, they’re stepsisters. But there are others coming up that I think audiences will love the weird chemistry of seeing some of these characters come together. And it’s a really, really great case. I think it’s cool. It taps into the strengths of Fire Country in the best possible way, but also Sheriff Country.”

Scroll down to see photos from the crossover, and keep checking back for more as they’re released.

Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover (two hours), Friday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS