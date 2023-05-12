‘Fire Country’ Season 1 Finale: Bode Has Family & Friends at Parole Hearing (PHOTOS)

Max Thieriot in 'Fire Country'
Fire Country

Will Bode’s (Max Thieriot) parole hearing go his way? Whatever the outcome, he’ll have his friends and family in the Fire Country Season 1 finale.

Airing on May 19, “I Know it Feels Impossible” sees not only that day arrive but also the station 42 and Three Rock crews facing a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. As you can see above and below, CBS has released photos teasing both.

At the beginning of April, Thieriot told TV Insider, “We’re going to get to experience [the parole hearing and lead up to it] all the way. We’re going to draw that out and see how Bode’s parole date affects everybody and what it means, what it could look like for everyone in the future. We’ll see characters with reservations, wondering how he would do, and then Manny’s [Kevin Alejandro] always championing.”

As for how the season ends, he reminded us, “We love our cliffhangers,” and added, “As a viewer, my favorite thing is simply when I’m left wanting more — for good, for bad, for whatever — and I’m just left with having to see the next episode. We’re certainly going to leave everybody craving more and wanting to know what’s going to happen next.”

Check out the photos from “I Know It Feels Impossible” below.

Fire Country, Season 1 Finale, Friday, May 19, 9/8c, CBS

Sharon (Diane Farr)
Sharon (Diane Farr)

Freddy (W Tre Davis) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro)
Freddy (W Tre Davis) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro)

Max Thieriot and Stephanie Arcila in 'Fire Country'
Might this be one of Bode and Gabriela’s (Stephane Arcila) last moments together while he’s an inmate?

Freddy's days as an inmate could be coming to an end, too
Freddy’s days as an inmate could be coming to an end, too

Vince (Billy Burke) and Bode
Vince (Billy Burke) and Bode

Bode has quite the support system at his parole hearing
Bode has quite the support system at his parole hearing

Cara (Sabina Gadecki) and Jake (Jordan Calloway)
Cara (Sabina Gadecki) and Jake (Jordan Calloway)

Vince and Sharon waiting for good news
Vince and Sharon waiting for good news

Kevin Alejandro in 'Fire Country'
