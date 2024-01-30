‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: How Do the Stars Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts? (PHOTOS)

How do the stars of 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' compare to the real-life characters?
Pari Dukovic/FX; Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images; Pari Dukovic/FX; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

The second installment of Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology series is taking on New York City’s high society of the ’60s and ’70s with Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

Following the rift created between famed author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and the women he coined “The Swans,” Feud‘s latest run examines the lives of rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of New York’s social scene. Described as “beautiful and distinguished,” the group included Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). In addition to them, Joanne Carson (Molly Ringwald) and Ann Woodward (Demi Moore) are highlighted as Capote’s women of the time, whether loved or not.

Capote embedded himself into their world, befriending them, and becoming a close confidante until he exposed their most intimate secrets when an excerpt from his book Answered Prayers was published in Esquire. The move destroyed their bonds and ultimately banished Capote from the society he loved, sending him into a downward spiral of self-destruction (learn more about the true story on Remind).

Below, we’re taking a closer side-by-side look at how the cast compares to their onscreen personas in the limited series. Scroll down, and let us know what you think of the cast versus their real-life counterparts.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Premieres Wednesday, January 31, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)

Naomi Watts and Baby Paley for 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Naomi Watts as Barbara "Babe" Paley

The wife of CBS founder William S. Paley, Babe was a close friend of Capote’s known for her fashion sense and beauty.

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; Evening Standard/Getty Images

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

Hollander steps into the famed author’s shoes, transforming his looks and voice to play the iconic figure at the center of this feud.

Diane Lane as Slim Keith for 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; Getty Images

Diane Lane as Nancy "Slim" Keith

A fashion icon and socialite, Slim Keith was a member of Capote’s Swans until she cut the writer out of her life. Lane plays the real-life figure who was also close to Babe Paley.

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest for 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest

An actress, author, and fashion icon, C.Z. Guest was among Capote’s crowd and is being played by Sevigny.

Calista Fockhart as Lee Radziwill for 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill

Flockhart is playing Lee Radziwill, a socialite of New York City, best known as the sister of Jackie Kennedy.

Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson in 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson

Ringwald is playing Joanne Carson, who isn’t considered a Swan, but was a close friend of Capote’s. She was also a television host and ex-wife to Johnny Carson.

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward for 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX; Bettmann/Getty Images

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward

An actress and socialite, Ann Woodward operated in the same circles as Capote, but was largely ostracized by him and his close confidantes. Moore portrays the socialite and former radio actress.

