‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: How Do the Stars Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts? (PHOTOS)

The second installment of Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology series is taking on New York City’s high society of the ’60s and ’70s with Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

Following the rift created between famed author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and the women he coined “The Swans,” Feud‘s latest run examines the lives of rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of New York’s social scene. Described as “beautiful and distinguished,” the group included Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). In addition to them, Joanne Carson (Molly Ringwald) and Ann Woodward (Demi Moore) are highlighted as Capote’s women of the time, whether loved or not.

Capote embedded himself into their world, befriending them, and becoming a close confidante until he exposed their most intimate secrets when an excerpt from his book Answered Prayers was published in Esquire. The move destroyed their bonds and ultimately banished Capote from the society he loved, sending him into a downward spiral of self-destruction (learn more about the true story on Remind).

Below, we’re taking a closer side-by-side look at how the cast compares to their onscreen personas in the limited series. Scroll down, and let us know what you think of the cast versus their real-life counterparts.

