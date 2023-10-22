9 ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Characters With Brutal Deaths

The Walking Dead franchise is certainly not one for the squeamish. As on its predecessor, violence abounds on Fear the Walking Dead as the survivors of the walker outbreak battle the undead — and each other — with guns, staffs, knives, and anything else that can deal a fatal blow.

And with countless casualties and precious few peaceful passing-aways on the show so far, FTWD characters should consider themselves lucky if they die quick deaths!

With Fear the Walking Dead returning for its final six episodes on Sunday, October 22, scroll down to relive some of the most terrifying demises from the show.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 8 Midseason Premiere, Sunday, October 22, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+