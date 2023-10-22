9 ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Characters With Brutal Deaths

Dan Clarendon
'Fear the Walking Dead' deaths
AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead franchise is certainly not one for the squeamish. As on its predecessor, violence abounds on Fear the Walking Dead as the survivors of the walker outbreak battle the undead — and each other — with guns, staffs, knives, and anything else that can deal a fatal blow.

And with countless casualties and precious few peaceful passing-aways on the show so far, FTWD characters should consider themselves lucky if they die quick deaths!

With Fear the Walking Dead returning for its final six episodes on Sunday, October 22, scroll down to relive some of the most terrifying demises from the show.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 8 Midseason Premiere, Sunday, October 22, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+

Noel Fisher as Willy in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Willy (Noel Fisher)

In Season 3’s “Eye of the Beholder,” this Broke Jaw Ranch militiaman has just discovered a rat infestation when a walker grabs him, bites off part of his face, and pulls him through a narrow wall opening… in especially gory fashion, of course.

Cliff Curtis as Travis Manawa in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis)

One episode later, Travis is shot in the neck when the helicopter he’s riding in comes under gunfire. And as Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) looks on in horror, Travis reveals a previous walker bite wound and then jumps from the chopper to his death.

Rocky McMurray as Phil McCarthy in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Phil McCarthy (Rocky McMurray)

This Broke Jaw Ranch co-founder meets his maker in Season 3’s “Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame.” Madison (Kim Dickens) finds him partially scalped and babbling incoherently — with a crow pecking at his exposed brain — and she stabs him in the head to end his suffering.

Sam Underwood as Jake Otto in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Jake Otto (Sam Underwood)

Jake ends up co-running the ranch, but a walker bite in Season 3’s “Brother’s Keeper” leads to his death. Nick (Frank Dillane) lops off Jake’s arm with a machete to stop the infection, but Jake passes away nevertheless.

Demetrius Grosse as Emile LaRoux in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Emile LaRoux (Demetrius Grosse)

Morgan (Lennie James) is almost taken down by this bounty hunter in the Season 6 premiere… but then gets the upper hand, impales Emile with his staff, and uses Emile’s own axe to decapitate him.

Brigitte Kali Canales as Rachel in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales)

In the Season 6 finale, this former Pioneer suffers a broken leg while trying to change a tire. Knowing she’s a goner, she leashes herself to a dog, gags herself to protect the living, and stabs herself in the abdomen, trusting the dog to deliver her corpse — and the newborn in her backpack — to safety.

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Dakota in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Dakota (Zoe Margaret Colletti)

In that same episode, Dakota turns on Teddy (John Glover), the leader of the doomsday cult she joined, shooting him dead after realizing she was just a pawn in his apocalypse plan. Then Dakota calmly turns to face her fate, and her body is incinerated in a nuclear blast.

Gus Halper as Will in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Will (Gus Halper)

In Season 7’s “The Beacon,” Alicia’s friend Will becomes a casualty of her conflict with Strand (Colman Domingo). That’s when Strand throws Will off the top of a tower, thinking the betrayal would keep Alicia away.

Spenser Granese as Arnold in 'Fear the Walking Dead'
AMC

Arnold (Spenser Granese)

This leader of the Stalkers makes the fatal mistake of lying to Daniel (Rubén Blades) about the whereabouts of his daughter in the Season 7 episode “Ofelia.” And so Daniel locks him in a cage which he then lowers into a pit of walkers who make a meal out of Arnold’s legs.

