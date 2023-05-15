FBI is ending the 2022-2023 season in style with quite the milestone: its 100th episode! And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast behind the scenes filming the show and celebrating that success.

The Season 5 finale, airing May 23, will not just see the team feeling the pressure on the job but also presumably feature something major for one of them off the job, with Shantel VanSanten returning as Nina Chase. She was last seen in the major three-show crossover, after she was shot, exchanging “I love yous” with Scola (John Boyd) with both relieved she and their baby are OK.

But just because they said those three words doesn’t mean that everything else will just work out. “That’s really the story that we’re telling is that it’s not just to get the girl in the end,” Boyd told us. “There’s something deeper about what these people do and how they care about each other and that’s what’s important in their story after these three hours is that they know that they love each other in a way that they didn’t understand before.”

Now, in Episode 100, “God Complex,” when a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against the clock to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer. Also, Scola faces a life-or-death decision.

Scroll down for a look at our exclusive behind-the-scenes photos to see if you can find any hints about the episode; it does look like they might be in a hospital at one point.

FBI, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 23, 8/7c, CBS