Missy Peregrym and Joelle Carter in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

Pretty soon after Isobel (Alana De La Garza) got a blast from the past in the form of her former partner (Tate Donovan) for a case, Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) in for a reunion as well, in the February 14 episode of FBI.

“Protégé” brings in Joelle Carter as Maggie’s old colleague and mentor, Gwen. It’s not Carter’s first appearance in the extended Dick Wolf Universe. She appeared in a Season 6 episode of Law & Order in 1996, then moved into the One Chicago universe, playing investigator Laura Nagel in the one-season Chicago Justice (following an intro on P.D.) and a different character in a 2020 episode of Med.

Also in “Protégé,” the team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he’s found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook. As the photos, below, show, Gwen joins the team, but it looks like things might get a bit tense between her and Maggie at one point. What will we find out about their relationship? What has Gwen been up to?

Speaking of reunions, some of the agents across the FBIs will be reuniting for a major global crossover event airing on April 4. (It will be Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, and Eva-Jane Willis’ first team-up.) Peregrym, Luke Kleintank, and McDermott made the announcement in character.

Scroll down for a look at “Protégé.”

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

Vedette Lim, Taylor Anthony Miller, and Jeremy Sisto in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) showing off his JOC analysts?

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki)

Alana De La Garza in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Isobel (Alana De La Garza)

Joelle Carter in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Gwen Carter (Joelle Carter)

Katherine Ren Kane in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Who is she watching?

Joelle Carter, Zeeko Zaki, and Missy Peregrym on 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Gwen, OA, and Maggie ready to go in

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

What did Maggie find?

Katherine Renee Kane and John Boyd in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Who are they chasing?

Missy Peregrym in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Should we be worried about Maggie?

Zeeko Zaki, Katherine Renee Kane, and John Boyd in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

OA, Tiff (Katherine Renee Kane), and Scola (John Boyd) keeping an eye on things

Joelle Carter in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

This looks like it could get tense.

