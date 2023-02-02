Pretty soon after Isobel (Alana De La Garza) got a blast from the past in the form of her former partner (Tate Donovan) for a case, Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) in for a reunion as well, in the February 14 episode of FBI.

“Protégé” brings in Joelle Carter as Maggie’s old colleague and mentor, Gwen. It’s not Carter’s first appearance in the extended Dick Wolf Universe. She appeared in a Season 6 episode of Law & Order in 1996, then moved into the One Chicago universe, playing investigator Laura Nagel in the one-season Chicago Justice (following an intro on P.D.) and a different character in a 2020 episode of Med.

Also in “Protégé,” the team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he’s found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook. As the photos, below, show, Gwen joins the team, but it looks like things might get a bit tense between her and Maggie at one point. What will we find out about their relationship? What has Gwen been up to?

Speaking of reunions, some of the agents across the FBIs will be reuniting for a major global crossover event airing on April 4. (It will be Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, and Eva-Jane Willis’ first team-up.) Peregrym, Luke Kleintank, and McDermott made the announcement in character.

Scroll down for a look at “Protégé.”

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS