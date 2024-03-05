Missy Peregrym and Charlotte Sullivan are back together onscreen—and playing law enforcement officials again!

Sullivan guest stars on FBI in the March 12 episode, as Jessica Blake, a former colleague of Maggie’s (Peregrym). The two previously starred on Rookie Blue as police officers, for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. CBS has released photos showing the two together in the JOC (Joint Operations Center).

In the episode, titled “Creating a Monster,” in addition to that reunion for Maggie, when a federal judge is gunned down execution-style in broad daylight, the team is sent looking for a suspect with ties to a local Islamic center. Plus, things become tense between OA (Zeeko Zaki) and his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton) in the aftermath of her friend’s death.

It was in the February 27 episode, the third of the season, that FBI introduced Gemma—and OA recognized her friend, Kate, as the girlfriend of a suspect. Maggie and OA used her, but when things went sideways during the case, Kate was shot and died. It was clear that OA hadn’t told her anything yet. But there were hints at problems to come from them from the beginning of the episode, after Maggie saw OA with Gemma, which is why we thought the new romance is already doomed.

“She’s different. I’ve never met anybody like her. She grew up Upper East Side, penthouses, private schools. She’s down to earth, fun,” OA told his partner. “Almost too good to be true.” Maggie agreed that she “probably is.” He later shared that Gemma called him out for being “a kid from Queens… I guess my worldview isn’t as sophisticated or broad as she would like.”

As Maggie reminded OA, after they saw how her friend was mixed up with the suspect and drugs, “being an FBI agent is not just a job. It’s a life. What’s the number one rule? Never put yourself in a compromised position. You’ve been dating Gemma for what, three weeks? We already know one friend buys coke, and the other one sells it.” Will this upcoming episode be the end of OA and Gemma’s relationship?

Scroll down to check out all the photos from “Creating a Monster.”

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS