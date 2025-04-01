We’re finally going to meet Isobel’s (Alana De La Garza) husband after she shocked OA (Zeeko Zaki) earlier this season with the reveal that she got married months before and didn’t tell anyone!

Tom Cavanagh guest stars in the Tuesday, April 8, episode of FBI as Phillip. “Lineage” will see Isobel hitting a major milestone that has her contemplating her future at the Bureau. Also in this episode, when a famous rapper and two teen fans are gunned down on his tour bus, the team discovers there may be more to the story than his feud with another rapper.

Check out photos from the episode below. They offer a look at OA (Zeeko Zaki), Scola (John Boyd), and Scola’s new partner Dani (Emily Alabi) working the case, as well as Isobel with her husband and talking to Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). Might she be talking to Jubal about that milestone and what the future holds for her?

News of Isobel’s husband had been news to Zaki, he told TV Insider in March. “Even in the table read, when I read it for the first time, I think I verbally gasped. It was such a cool little Easter egg. But yeah, I had no idea,” he said. “But it definitely sort of brought home the point and the message of that moment, which is these agents have to compartmentalize and they have to be able to keep their personal life away from their work life because it does muddy the water.”

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS