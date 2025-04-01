‘FBI’: Tom Cavanagh Debuts as Isobel’s Husband (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17 'Lineage'
CBS; Bennett Raglin / CBS (2)

FBI

 More

We’re finally going to meet Isobel’s (Alana De La Garza) husband after she shocked OA (Zeeko Zaki) earlier this season with the reveal that she got married months before and didn’t tell anyone!

Tom Cavanagh guest stars in the Tuesday, April 8, episode of FBI as Phillip. “Lineage” will see Isobel hitting a major milestone that has her contemplating her future at the Bureau. Also in this episode, when a famous rapper and two teen fans are gunned down on his tour bus, the team discovers there may be more to the story than his feud with another rapper.

Check out photos from the episode below. They offer a look at OA (Zeeko Zaki), Scola (John Boyd), and Scola’s new partner Dani (Emily Alabi) working the case, as well as Isobel with her husband and talking to Jubal (Jeremy Sisto). Might she be talking to Jubal about that milestone and what the future holds for her?

News of Isobel’s husband had been news to Zaki, he told TV Insider in March. “Even in the table read, when I read it for the first time, I think I verbally gasped. It was such a cool little Easter egg. But yeah, I had no idea,” he said. “But it definitely sort of brought home the point and the message of that moment, which is these agents have to compartmentalize and they have to be able to keep their personal life away from their work life because it does muddy the water.”

2025 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?
Related

2025 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?

Scroll down to see the photos from “Lineage,” then let us know what you’re hoping to see from Isobel and her husband and this milestone in the comments section.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

How’s Scola’s (John Boyd) new partner, Dani (Emily Alabi), doing?

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

What’s Isobel (Alana De La Garza) staring at?

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Is Isobel opening up to Jubal (Jeremy Sisto)?

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

What are Isobel and OA (Zeeko Zaki) learning about the case?

Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

The team catches a couple suspects

Nick Sandow as Jack Grippo — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Nick Sandow guest stars as Jack Grippo

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Who’s OA chasing?

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

What have they found?

Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Ready to move in?

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Tom Cavanagh as Philip — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
CBS

Meet Isobel’s husband, Phillip (Tom Cavanagh)

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Tom Cavanagh as Philip — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 17
CBS

Aww, cute!

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

FBI

Alana De La Garza

Tom Cavanagh




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Baylee Littrell, Mattie Pruitt and Jamal Roberts on American Idol
1
Which ‘American Idol’ Contestants Moved on After 1st Round of Hollywood Week?
Arielle Kebbel as Em and Adam Demos as Will — 'Rescue: HI-Surf' Season 1 Finale
2
‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Boss Reveals If [Spoiler] Will Return in Season 2
jeopardy! players josh weikert, bryce wargin, and allison Willard on the game show on 3/31/2025
3
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Speaks Out After Final Question Drama
Lawrence O'Donnell
4
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Shares Health Update & Reveals When He’ll Be Back on Show
Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 16
5
Diona Reasonover Talks Kasie’s Flirtation and Torres’ Romance on ‘NCIS’