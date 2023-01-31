The Fly Team is getting the best help in the February 14 episode of FBI: International: Christiane Paul is returning as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.

Jaeger worked with the Fly Team in Season 1, acting as their liaison and leaving at the end, having been promoted to be in charge of all of western Europe. Eva-Jane Willis joined as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, who worked with Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) before on a major operation, to fill that open spot starting with the Season 2 premiere.

Now, Jaeger returns in “Glimmers and Ghosts,” to join the Fly Team and Smitty in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving an unidentified American who killed an elderly German man who appears to have been a covert asset of the ruthless Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War. Tobias Schulze also guest stars as Detective Kai Drexler.

This next case will be the first one we’ll see following Forrester learning he wasn’t going anywhere; he’d been facing reassignment (to Alabama), but after Ken Dandridge (Michael Torpey) issued an unauthorized wiretap on the team leader’s phone, he was the one who was in trouble. We’ll have to wait to see if Jaeger has anything to say about how that all went down.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS