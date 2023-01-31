‘FBI: International’ Welcomes Back Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Christiane Paul in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

FBI: International

 More

The Fly Team is getting the best help in the February 14 episode of FBI: International: Christiane Paul is returning as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.

Jaeger worked with the Fly Team in Season 1, acting as their liaison and leaving at the end, having been promoted to be in charge of all of western Europe. Eva-Jane Willis joined as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, who worked with Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) before on a major operation, to fill that open spot starting with the Season 2 premiere.

Now, Jaeger returns in “Glimmers and Ghosts,” to join the Fly Team and Smitty in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving an unidentified American who killed an elderly German man who appears to have been a covert asset of the ruthless Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War. Tobias Schulze also guest stars as Detective Kai Drexler.

This next case will be the first one we’ll see following Forrester learning he wasn’t going anywhere; he’d been facing reassignment (to Alabama), but after Ken Dandridge (Michael Torpey) issued an unauthorized wiretap on the team leader’s phone, he was the one who was in trouble. We’ll have to wait to see if Jaeger has anything to say about how that all went down.

Scroll down for a look at “Glimmers and Ghosts.”

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

Christiane Paul in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

Welcome back, Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul)!

Luke Kleintank and Christiane Paul in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

Reunited and it feels so good…

Carter Redwood and Eva-Jane Willis in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

This looks serious.

Christiane Paul, Luke Kleintank, Tobias Schulze, and Carter Redwood in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

What clues will they find here?

Luke Kleintank in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

Forrester (Luke Kleintank), leading the team like he should be.

Luke Kleintank, Eva-Jane Willis, Carter Redwood, and Tobias Schulze in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

How much do they know about the case?

Eva-Jane Willis, Vinessa Vidotto, Carter Redwood, Tobias Schulze, Christiane Paul, and Heida Reed in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

Going over the case.

Luke Kleintank and Christiane Paul in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

Forrester and Jaeger, together again.

Luke Kleintank, Christiane Paul, Heida Reed, and Vinessa Vidotto in 'FBI: International'
Julia Terjung/CBS

What are they looking at?

FBI: International

Christiane Paul

Luke Kleintank

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Danica McKellar Shares Her ‘Wonder Years’ Audition Story, 35 Years Later (VIDEO)
Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in 'Superman & Lois'
2
Ask Matt: Can ‘Superman’ Avoid The CW Curse?
Survivor Season 44 Cast
3
Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Meet ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Cast
'Snowpiercer,' 'Minx,' and 'GLOW'
4
11 Shows Canceled After Filming Was Started or Completed
Dylan McDermott in 'Most Wanted,' Missy Peregrym in 'FBI,' and Luke Kleintank in 'International'
5
‘FBI,’ ‘International’ & ‘Most Wanted’ Set Global Crossover Event for April