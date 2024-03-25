Add Tuscany to the list of places we want to visit thanks to FBI: International because it looks gorgeous!

The Fly Team heads to Italy as Season 3 continues, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at some fun (and intense!) behind-the-scenes photos from the April 2 episode. In “Andiamo!” the Fly Team heads to the Tuscan countryside after an American couple’s son is kidnapped right outside their new home. Concerns are heightened as fingers begin to point to the mafia. The episode was shot in Tuscany, and you can get a glimpse at it in the photos below.

“It’s a big episode. It was wonderful to film in Tuscany, although we didn’t arrive at the best timing for weather,” Vinessa Vidotto, who plays Special Agent Cameron Vo, tells us with a laugh. “It was very rainy and gloomy, but beautiful, nonetheless. I loved all the hills.”

As for what the Fly Team will be facing, “this one is a unique case,” she continues, teasing, “I’ve never known about the bunkers and tunnels in Tuscany, and that’s all I will say.” We’re intrigued!

Scroll down to check out Vidotto, Luke Kleintank (Special Agent Scott Forrester), Eva-Jane Willis (Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson), and Carter Redwood (Special Agent Andre Raines) in the behind-the-scenes photos below.

