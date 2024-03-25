First Look: ‘FBI: International’ Heads to Tuscany for ‘Unique Case’ (PHOTOS)

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Quincy Dunn-Baker as Eli Dawson, and Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester — Behind the Scenes of 'FBI: International' Season 6 Episode 7
Andrea Miconi/CBS

FBI: International

Add Tuscany to the list of places we want to visit thanks to FBI: International because it looks gorgeous!

The Fly Team heads to Italy as Season 3 continues, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at some fun (and intense!) behind-the-scenes photos from the April 2 episode. In “Andiamo!” the Fly Team heads to the Tuscan countryside after an American couple’s son is kidnapped right outside their new home. Concerns are heightened as fingers begin to point to the mafia. The episode was shot in Tuscany, and you can get a glimpse at it in the photos below.

“It’s a big episode. It was wonderful to film in Tuscany, although we didn’t arrive at the best timing for weather,” Vinessa Vidotto, who plays Special Agent Cameron Vo, tells us with a laugh. “It was very rainy and gloomy, but beautiful, nonetheless. I loved all the hills.”

As for what the Fly Team will be facing, “this one is a unique case,” she continues, teasing, “I’ve never known about the bunkers and tunnels in Tuscany, and that’s all I will say.” We’re intrigued!

Scroll down to check out Vidotto, Luke Kleintank (Special Agent Scott Forrester), Eva-Jane Willis (Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson), and Carter Redwood (Special Agent Andre Raines) in the behind-the-scenes photos below.

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester — Behind the Scenes of 'FBI: International' Season 6 Episode 7
Andrea Miconi/CBS

Luke Kleintank poses on set

Sylvia De Fanti as Donna Marino, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan 'Smitty' Garretson, and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines — Behind the Scenes of 'FBI: International' Season 6 Episode 7
Andrea Miconi/CBS

Behind the scenes with Eva-Jane Willis and Carter Redwood

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Quincy Dunn-Baker as Eli Dawson, and Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester — Behind the Scenes of 'FBI: International' Season 6 Episode 7
Andrea Miconi/CBS

Behind the scenes of what looks like an intense scene with Vinessa Vidotto and Luke Kleintank

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, and Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester — Behind the Scenes of 'FBI: International' Season 6 Episode 7
Paolo Ciriello/CBS

Vinessa Vidotto, Carter Redwood, Eva-Jane Willis, and Luke Kleintank sharing a laugh on set

