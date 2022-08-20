There’s nothing like a couple jaw-dropping cliffhangers to leave us needing more of our favorite thriller Evil. And the third season did leave all of its characters in quite interesting places.

After all, there’s the matter of the baby that will have Kristen (Katja Herbers) and Leland (Michael Emerson) as parents. Andy (Patrick Brammall) came home alive (surprise!) but all is not right with him — or with Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller), with both ending the season with demons. Also alive (and well): the “wait, he’s a priest!” attraction between Kristen and David (Mike Colter), which doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Scroll down as we take a look at that and more as we examine why we’ll be keeping an eye on every character on Evil in Season 4.

Evil, Season 4, TBA, Paramount+