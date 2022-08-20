‘Evil’: Why We’ll Be Keeping a Close Eye on Each Character in Season 4

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Katja Herbers, Andrea Martin, Aasif Mandvi in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

There’s nothing like a couple jaw-dropping cliffhangers to leave us needing more of our favorite thriller Evil. And the third season did leave all of its characters in quite interesting places.

After all, there’s the matter of the baby that will have Kristen (Katja Herbers) and Leland (Michael Emerson) as parents. Andy (Patrick Brammall) came home alive (surprise!) but all is not right with him — or with Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller), with both ending the season with demons. Also alive (and well): the “wait, he’s a priest!” attraction between Kristen and David (Mike Colter), which doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

'Evil' Stars on Playing Demons, Kristen vs. Sheryl, and More (VIDEO)See Also

'Evil' Stars on Playing Demons, Kristen vs. Sheryl, and More (VIDEO)

Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi & Christine Lahti celebrate Season 4 renewal and tease Kristen-David slow burn.

Scroll down as we take a look at that and more as we examine why we’ll be keeping an eye on every character on Evil in Season 4.

Evil, Season 4, TBA, Paramount+

Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Kristen (Katja Herbers)

Kristen not only just found out that Leland used her missing egg with a surrogate so now they’re technically going to be parents, but she also now knows that her mother has been keeping a lot from her. Plus, her husband Andy may be home, but that comes with a whole other set of question marks (more in a bit!) and there’s the matter of the attraction and love between her and David. And now her oldest daughter is thinking about becoming a nun! It’s a lot for anyone to take in. Kristen could probably do with some stress relief — might we recommend visiting a rage room (with or without her ice axe)?

Mike Colter as David Acosta in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

David (Mike Colter)

It’s pretty clear that the reality of being a priest, especially in David’s situation, did not match the expectations in Season 3. The day-to-day was too mundane, while the work with Victor Leconte (Brian d’Arcy James) was something else entirely. Then there are his visions of angels, including the one in the finale about the woe to Babylon and Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) seemingly being more certain of his path than he is. Oh, and how can we forget his attraction and love for Kristen and the definitely not priestly behavior with Demon Kristen? David needs to find a middle ground.

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Ben (Aasif Mandvi)

Listen, we still don’t know how Ben (Aasif Mandvi) wasn’t freaking out when he walked away from the cult covered in the blood of a sacrificed goat in “The Demon of Cults,” but we kind of liked it? So let’s see more of him thrown into weird situations like that (and the elevator from Season 2). And while it might not be fun for him, we do so enjoy watching Evil make Ben’s brain break. He did find that science league to tackle some of the unexplained phenomenon, but the cult leader was part of it. His luck with love hasn’t been the greatest (or anywhere near normal), but could that change? And how specifically will he be “essential” in Season 4, as co-creator Robert King told TV Insider he will be?

Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Leland (Michael Emerson)

So now Leland’s going to be a father, but he still has plans for Kristen’s daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco). However, those four girls have gotten pretty good at thwarting him, so he should probably also be watching his back — and that’s true with Sheryl (Christine Lahti), too, though she will continue to use him when it’s useful. Plus, King did say that “the danger of evil” hasn’t been there with him like the first season and after what he did with the monsignor’s blood in the finale, we’re not sure if we’re going to want to be watching him too closely or looking away.

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Sheryl (Christine Lahti)

Part of us might just be watching to see if she just kills Leland all of a sudden one day. But other than that, it’s been so interesting to watch her be introduced to the more “evil” side of things, especially when it comes to seeing the Manager as a demon, while also obviously caring for her granddaughters (despite not giving them the best advice). Plus, now that there’s this new, weird dynamic with Andy after she held him prisoner, we’re really not sure what to expect when she shows up anywhere (Kristen’s, her office, Leland’s…).

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller)

Where do we start with Dr. Boggs? It’s easy: His writer’s block drove him to turn to Leland, and his quest for inspiration led him down a dark, demonic path. But how far will he go? He is at the point that when he joins a bunch of demons gathered around a demon baby, he says, “it’s beautiful,” but could Sister Andrea perhaps pull him back? Or might he be used to try to pull Kristen to the side of evil, given we last saw him with her husband? Or does he just need someone other than a nine-year-old to read and critique his work and maybe steer him away from writing about a girl killing her mom?

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin)

Honestly? We kind of just want to see Sister Andrea taking a shovel to more demons. Plus, there’s the matter of that message on the wall in Kristen’s addition that read, “The beast was taken and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire along with Andrea burning with brimstone.” Why did the house want her there? And when will we see a Leland vs. Sister Andrea showdown, preferably with her wielding a knife again?

Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Andy (Patrick Brammall)

Oh, Andy. The poor guy’s been brainwashed, collapses when he remembers the room in which Leland and Sheryl were keeping him, now has been drawn to the demon-filled addition of his house, has Boggs at his side, is caught in the middle of the Kristen-Leland fight, and doesn’t even realize that his wife is very much attracted to and cares for a priest. We’d say the guy needs a vacation, but even if he left for one, he’d probably end up at Sheryl’s mercy again.

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Kristen's Daughters (Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp)

As much as we really don’t need to hear the four girls talk at the same time ever again, they did prove to be quite competent in Season 3, turning Leland’s attempt to corrupt Lexis back on him and realizing the deception about Andy’s “death.” Leland still has his eye on Lexis, plus now someone’s trying to get at the family through Laura. Plus, Lynn wants to be a nun! How is Kristen going to handle all this? And how much more will we see Ben with the girls?

Evil - Paramount+

Evil where to stream

Evil

Aasif Mandvi

Andrea Martin

Christine Lahti

Katja Herbers

Kurt Fuller

Michael Emerson

Mike Colter