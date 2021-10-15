8 Questions We Need Answered in ‘Evil’ Season 3

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Mike Colter as David Acosta in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 2.]

Chances are if you’ve watched all of Season 2 of Evil, you not only are grateful it’s already been renewed but also have tons of questions — and not just about that ending for Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter).

After all, David was ordained, Kristen confessed to him that she killed LeRoux, and they kissed. But we also got a glimpse into whatever Leland (Michael Emerson) is up to and the part Sheryl (Christine Lahti) plays, as well as learned more about the sigil map, thanks to Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin). (It’s a map of 60 demonic houses of Satan, with each sigil a family crest. Sheryl’s now apparently one of the masters.)

Then there’s whatever’s going on with Ben (Aasif Mandvi), his girlfriend, and her twin. Plus, Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller) just needs a break from all things demonic… or is there something else going on?

We take a look at burning questions surrounding those plot points and more below as we wait for Season 3.

Evil, Season 3, TBA, Paramount+

Mike Colter as David Acosta, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

What's next for Kristen and David after that kiss?

“I do think the audience will be satisfied” with what’s next, co-creator Robert King told TV Insider. Still, David is a priest (and celibacy came up quite a bit before his ordination), and Kristen is married. This is bound to complicate not only their individual lives and relationship but also the team dynamic going forward — especially with Leland trying to push his way in at the church (somewhat successfully already).

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

How "off-balance" will Ben be in Season 3?

Ben went through quite a bit in Season 2: he confronted his past, he had that vision of his mom when he put on the God helmet, and the twin supposedly grafted to his girlfriend’s side became flesh when Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub) tried to get rid of Maggie. “I would say he’s one of the most stable characters we’ve created, and yet so much has been thrown at him this season that even he finds himself just slightly off-balance,” co-creator Michelle King said. How will that play out in Season 3?

Nicole Shalhoub as Vanessa Dudley, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

What's going on with Vanessa and Maggie?

Last we saw them, Ben realized that he had been with Maggie, not Vanessa, when his girlfriend called him… while her twin was in the other room.

Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Will Kristen kill again?

Kristen had been planning to kill Leland to eliminate that threat to her daughters when she instead went to David and confessed. But Leland remains a threat and just because she doesn’t want to kill again doesn’t mean she won’t. (After all, a vision of LeRoux taunted her along those lines earlier in the season.)

“Are there some people in the world that the only way to stop them is with the ultimate price, which is stopping their life?” Robert King asked, pointing out, “Kristen doesn’t really have that available to her now, and she also doesn’t have that same evil available to her that she had in the second season.”

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Is Dr. Boggs hiding something big?

At the end of the season, Dr. Boggs told Kristen that he was taking a two-month break. And sure, he could use one, given what he’s seen (including a demon!) while working with the team. But he also said that his wife recommended the break, and he’d told Kristen he was calling his wife when she thought he was working behind her back with Leland. Was she just being paranoid or is there something else going on?

“Boggs has always been a slightly suspicious character,” Robert King admitted. “We want to leave some mystery about, is there even a wife in existence, what is going on with him? Because I think there’s some suspicion, but we didn’t know if it was Kristen’s paranoia. And the more we hear, we’re not sure whether that was paranoia because you can’t be paranoid about something that turns out to be true.”

Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

What is Leland up to with those demonic houses?

The Kings couldn’t say anything beyond his getting that spot working with the church (and taking over an assessment in the finale) is “absolutely central to his plan.” And as we saw near the end of the finale, Leland has seemingly gathered all the current and new heads of those demonic houses represented on the sigil map.

“I do think we’re going to use that more and more as our team finds ways to thwart what they think is a coming attack against the powers that be in religion,” Robert King said. “I think what we’re heading towards is some — I want to use Armageddon metaphorically, not literally — kind of ultimate battle.”

Christine Lahti as Sheryl in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Where does Sheryl fall in all of this?

One of the most mysterious characters on the show right now is Sheryl, who is part of that group of Leland’s but also showed that she’s not just going to take orders from him. (He really won’t be happy if he crosses her.) Could she push him aside and take over? The creepy dolls — she now has two Eddies! — will remain part of her story going forward, and it’s always a question of just how much she might corrupt Lexis (Maddy Crocco).

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

What does Leland have planned for Lexis?

The reason Kristen was determined to kill Leland in the finale was because she saw him go over to her daughter. But what are his plans for Lexis? And why did he give her a piece of paper with the word “daffodil,” the same word Edward (Tim Matheson) used for the tasks he had Sheryl complete?

“There seem to be certain designs on poor Lexis. And it’s unclear whether Lexis is a willing or unwilling participant in those designs,” Robert King teased. And that threat from Sheryl to Leland (“if I do this”)? “It’s about Lexis and what path they want to guide Lexis down,” he continued.

