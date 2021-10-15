8 Questions We Need Answered in ‘Evil’ Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 2.]

Chances are if you’ve watched all of Season 2 of Evil, you not only are grateful it’s already been renewed but also have tons of questions — and not just about that ending for Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter).

After all, David was ordained, Kristen confessed to him that she killed LeRoux, and they kissed. But we also got a glimpse into whatever Leland (Michael Emerson) is up to and the part Sheryl (Christine Lahti) plays, as well as learned more about the sigil map, thanks to Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin). (It’s a map of 60 demonic houses of Satan, with each sigil a family crest. Sheryl’s now apparently one of the masters.)

Then there’s whatever’s going on with Ben (Aasif Mandvi), his girlfriend, and her twin. Plus, Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller) just needs a break from all things demonic… or is there something else going on?

We take a look at burning questions surrounding those plot points and more below as we wait for Season 3.

