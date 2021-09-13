9 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ Now 25 Years Old

Missing the Barones? Now might be a good time to revisit Everybody Loves Raymond, since the CBS sitcom is turning 25 years old.

The acclaimed series’ first episode aired on September 13, 1996, introducing Ray Romano as sportswriter Raymond Barone—with Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, and Peter Boyle playing his lovable family members.

Over Raymond’s nine-season run, the comedy became a Top 10 show and earned 15 Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series. And now, thanks to its availability on Peacock, it’s still finding new fans.

“I won’t dare put it in a category of other classic shows like The Honeymooners or I Love Lucy, but it does have those same elements,” Romano told TV Insider last year. “It’s really just about family and relationships, and there’s a lot of human stories that seem to be universal. … As annoying as we were to each other, there was a love underneath it all.”

With Everybody Loves Raymond now a quarter-century old, we’re looking back at some of the big names who appeared on the show…