9 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ Now 25 Years Old

Dan Clarendon
Doris Roberts Everybody Loves Raymond
Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts and Ray Romano on Everybody Loves Raymond

Missing the Barones? Now might be a good time to revisit Everybody Loves Raymond, since the CBS sitcom is turning 25 years old.

The acclaimed series’ first episode aired on September 13, 1996, introducing Ray Romano as sportswriter Raymond Barone—with Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, and Peter Boyle playing his lovable family members.

Over Raymond’s nine-season run, the comedy became a Top 10 show and earned 15 Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series. And now, thanks to its availability on Peacock, it’s still finding new fans.

“I won’t dare put it in a category of other classic shows like The Honeymooners or I Love Lucy, but it does have those same elements,” Romano told TV Insider last year. “It’s really just about family and relationships, and there’s a lot of human stories that seem to be universal. … As annoying as we were to each other, there was a love underneath it all.”

With Everybody Loves Raymond now a quarter-century old, we’re looking back at some of the big names who appeared on the show…

Everybody Loves Raymond, Kevin James
CBS

Kevin James

The Kevin Can Wait star initially appeared as Ray’s friend and coworker Kevin Daniels between Seasons 1 and 2. And in Season 3, he guest-starred in another role: his King of Queens character, deliveryman Doug Hefferman.

Everybody Loves Raymond, Jean Stapleton
CBS

Jean Stapleton

The late All in the Family star appeared in “I Wish I Were Gus,” the show’s third-ever episode, playing Ray’s aunt Alda.

Everybody Loves Raymond, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
CBS

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The six-time NBA champion (and Veronica Mars writer) played himself in the Season 1 installment “Frank the Writer.”

Everybody Loves Raymond, Terry Bradshaw
CBS

Terry Bradshaw

As for other sports stars, this former NFL quarterback—now a subject of The Bradshaw Bunch—played himself in the first-season episode “Debra’s Sick.”

Everybody Loves Raymond, Sherri Shepherd
CBS

Sherri Shepherd

For eight episodes between Seasons 2 and Season 7, this former co-host of The View played Sergeant Judy, police partner of Brad Garrett’s Robert.

Everybody Loves Raymond, Bob Odenkirk
CBS

Bob Odenkirk

The Better Call Saul star and Breaking Bad alum guest-starred in two episodes between 1997 and 2001, playing Ray’s high school classmate Scott Preman.

Everybody Loves Raymond, Ana Ortiz
CBS

Ana Ortiz

This Ugly Betty alum and Love, Victor star graced the Season 6 episode “Raybert,” playing Robert’s date Natasha.

Everybody Loves Raymond, Chris Elliott
CBS

Chris Elliott

The Schitt’s Creek actor recurred in 10 episodes between Season 7 and Season 9, playing Peter MacDougall, Robert’s brother-law.

Everybody Loves Raymond, Shailene Woodley
CBS

Shailene Woodley

In one of her first TV roles, this Secret Life of the American Teenager alum and Big Little Lies star played Snotty Girl #2 in the Season 8 episode “Party Dress.”

